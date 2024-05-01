St. John's saw unprecedented homelessness numbers this shelter season. It has big summer plans.

GREEN BAY – As St. John's Ministries concluded its 19th shelter season Tuesday, Executive Director Jesse Brunette reflected on the shelter's busiest year in its history.

Last year's numbers were unprecedented, too, yet St. John's sheltered 20% more guests per night between Nov. 1, 2023, and April 30. It's a concerning feat, but Brunette remains energetic to begin the summer season Wednesday with expanded drop-in and daytime resource hours and street outreach to connect people in need to resources.

By Brunette's own admission, St. John's had a rough go at the beginning of the season, as staffing shortages delayed its women's shelter from opening for a month. But the community "really rallied around us" and the staff has been "incredible," Brunette said.

Related: Wisconsin's homeless rate edges upward, after nearly a decade of a downward trend

"Now we're shifting toward what we consider our off-season so we can reduce people experiencing homelessness in the summer months, so that, in November, it's not a huge rush of people," Brunette said. "We're anticipating high numbers again next year, but we're going to be working very hard over the summer months to reduce that as much as possible."

How do St. John's shelter numbers this year compare to last year?

In the 2022-23 shelter year, St. John's sheltered 605 people, which marked a record number of guests for the shelter season. But this year, St. John's sheltered 662 people.

The average number per night in the previous year was 102 guests. This year, the average per night was 121 guests.

What do the numbers tell us?

One of the trends Brunette is seeing is the aging population at St. John's Ministries. Older adults are increasingly showing up at the shelter, which is considered a "last resort" shelter. That means St. John's accepts people experiencing homeless who aren't eligible anywhere else and who would otherwise be sleeping on the streets.

"We saw more older individuals this year who, sadly in a lot of cases, aren't able to provide their own self-care," Brunette said.

While this is a criteria for entry into the shelter, Brunette said the shelter isn't equipped to handle people who can't use restroom facilities or feed themselves.

"That puts us in a difficult situation," Brunette said.

Related: Brown County's homelessness numbers 'startling,' says leader of Wisconsin Balance of State

Brunette said the shelter also saw those experiencing chronic homeless, sometimes due to struggling with a mental illness or another chronic health issue. In many cases, the same individuals who have required shelter over the last five to 10 years presented again this year, Brunette said.

What programs is St. John's offering over the summer season?

Drop-in days: As with previous years, Tuesdays and Fridays will be drop-in days where people will have the opportunity to use the bathroom, shower, eat breakfast and lunch, do their laundry, talk to a case manager and access basic needs. But unlike in previous years, there will be two locations, one for men and one for women, to allow for more privacy.

Hours: Men can use drop-in services from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at 411 St. John St. Women can use drop-in services during those same time periods at the women's shelter, 700 E. Walnut St.

What's available? Daytime resources including breakfast, and case management services will be available at both the Micah Center, 612 Stuart St., for men, and Wellspring, 700 E. Walnut St., for women, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Run for Home: In thinking about the physical and mental health of people experiencing homelessness, St. Joseph's is taking part in a new program called Run for Home Program, which will allow participants to train over 10 weeks leading up to the Bellin Run.

Job training: St. John's faith-based community improvement program, called the Joseph Project, connects individuals experiencing homelessness with job opportunities through a skills-training program. Similarly, other job training opportunities include a maintenance program where participants can assist in cleaning, landscaping, painting and beautifying St. John's buildings and grounds in preparation for next shelter season.

"We're trying to get people experiencing homelessness to get involved in something," Brunette said. "I think if they're involved, and they feel they belong within the community, that's an opportunity for us to strengthen those relationships, build rapport and trust, and we can help them find housing."

Where will the most vulnerable people go over the summer?

St. John's Ministries will continue its Summer Safe Sleep Program, a program it has run over the summer for the last six years. People experiencing homelessness who are especially vulnerable and have no other options can get in touch with one of St. John's five case managers, who will determine their eligibility for the program.

Adults experiencing homelessness are encouraged to call 920-617-8700 or 920-436-9344 for assistance.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: St. John's sees more people in need, announces its summer programming