St. Johns County Utility District begins acquisiton process of North Beach Utilities

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has given the green light for the St. Johns Utility District (SJCUD) to begin the acquisition process of North Beach Utilities, Inc. (NBU) for water and wastewater services catering to approximately 1,400 customers in the Vilano Beach area.

The unanimous approval by the BOCC sets the stage for a pivotal public hearing scheduled for May 7, mandated by Florida Statutes, to evaluate public interest and present the negotiated purchase and sale agreement.

Neal Shinkre, Utility Director, outlined the acquisition process to the BOCC, highlighting SJCUD’s track record of acquiring seven utilities since 2005.

The process to acquire NBU commenced in 2022. The proposed acquisition entails an immediate $4 million investment into infrastructure upgrades, promising both short- and long-term benefits to the NBU community by fortifying existing utility infrastructure and enhancing service levels for customers.

Shinkre emphasized, “We plan to clearly communicate and engage with NBU customers each step of the way on this journey.”

Carol Anderson, a resident of North Beach and President of the North Beach Community Alliance, expressed support for the acquisition, noting the growing demands on NBU due to increasing commercial development in the area.

“My family has lived in North Beach for 10 years and appreciate the responsiveness of North Beach Utilities to the residents. But our community has grown significantly with commercial development and I can only imagine that puts a strain on the small utility. We are very supportive of the County acquiring North Beach Utilities so that residents and visitors have the strong support of the SJC Utilities Department,” Anderson stated.

Throughout March, SJCUD will undertake assessments, finalize the purchase and sale agreement (PSA), and prepare a Public Interest Report and Resolution for PSA approval.

The period from May to July will see SJCUD conducting due diligence, including a Phase 1 environmental survey and budgeting, alongside the scheduled Public Hearing on May 7.

By August, the acquisition and closing documents are slated to be finalized, with ongoing efforts in customer outreach and education.

