St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office releases video of police chase, leads to arrest with 8 charges

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) released aerial footage of a high-speed police chase on May 5th. The pursuit unfolded on Interstate 95 when deputies observed a vehicle hurtling down the highway at an alarming speed.

According to SJSO reports, deputies attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop, but the driver, Septimus Clyde Connor, age 43, exited onto State Road 207.

In a reckless maneuver, Connor’s vehicle reportedly collided with two citizen vehicles at the intersection of SR207 and Hilltop Road while attempting to flee from police.

According to the aerial video, Connor reportedly abandoned his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. However, law enforcement officers apprehended him after a brief pursuit.

One citizen was reported to have sustained minor injuries due to the crash.

Septimus Clyde Connor now faces a barrage of charges, including:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Possession of MDMA

Possession of Marijuana

Destruction of Evidence

Owning a vehicle known to traffic narcotics

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding with >Property Damage

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage

Reckless Driving

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety.

