St. Johns County deputies involved in deputy-involved shooting, police chase down State Road 207

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after a deputy-involved shooting on State Road 207.

According to an SJSO Facebook post, at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver in the area of State Road 207 and State Road 312. The driver refused to pull over and sped south on State Road 207.

Then, deputies used stop sticks and executed a PIT maneuver to stop the car on the on-ramp of I-95, causing the car to turn the wrong way toward the police cars.

When deputies got out of their vehicles to arrest the suspect, he tried to run them over, and one of the deputies shot into the suspect’s car.

The suspect kept going, and another PIT maneuver was done by deputies on State Road 207 at Deerpark Boulevard. The suspect, 29-year-old Matthew Dalton, was then successfully taken from his car.

Dalton suffered a gunshot wound to his leg from when the deputy fired at his car and was transported via helicopter to a trauma center. He was quickly treated and released to police

No deputies or other people in the area were injured.

Dalton was arrested for a DUI and fleeing law enforcement. The SJSO Major Crimes Unit has initiated into the circumstances surrounding the deputy-involved shooting, and additional charges are expected.

