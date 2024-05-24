St. Johns has $53M for local projects in Florida budget awaiting governor's signature

St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold said at a recent Chamber breakfast that the county has $53 million for local projects in the Florida budget awaiting the governor's signature.

St. Johns County could see more than $53 million from the Florida budget for things such as first-responders and transportation projects, St. Johns County Commissioner Sarah Arnold said at the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce 2024 Legislative Update Breakfast.

Serving as the featured speaker at the event, Arnold provided updates on the county’s legislative priorities.

Arnold addressed recruitment, retention and long-term care for emergency responders along with transportation projects designed to relieve traffic congestion along I-95 and U.S. 1.

According to Arnold, pending a signature by Gov. Ron DeSantis, $446 million will be allocated to the entire district that includes St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia and Putnam counties. St. Johns County’s 2024 allotment tallied at more than $53 million.

“Out of that, $26 million is for public safety,” she said at the meeting.

Arnold underscored the $11 million to be allocated for infrastructure as a big win and thanked Republican Sen. Travis Hudson, Republican state Rep. Cyndi Stevenson and Republican Congressman John Rutherford.

Describing State Road 16 as deficient, Arnold said that monies will be used to widen the “dangerous” roadway. County Road 2209 will use $10 million, and $7.5 million will be used for a regional fire training facility and a unified command center.

“We have been very active in initiating and prioritizing new legislation for a presumptive disability for our first responders regarding neurological deficits from chemicals these first responders are exposed to in fires," she said.

Arnold used St. Augustine’s gas station explosion as an example to underline the onset of diseases, including Parkinson’s and dementia – and not just cancer – due to exposure from toxic chemicals.

Arnold also expressed her gratitude and excitement in West Augustine’s pursuit of Florida’s first Museum of Black History.

“We will be going to the final task force meeting next Tuesday to bring home this absolutely incredible asset that I think is going to be amazing, not only for our county but for the community of West Augustine,” she said.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner; St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Sikes Kline; St. Augustine Beach Mayor Dylan Rumrell; Shorty Robbins, legislative aide to Rep. Cyndi Stevenson; and Craft Talbot, legislative aide for Sen. Travis Hutson were also present at the meeting.

