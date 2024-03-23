St. Fratty’s was big — but Poly Royal spiraled out of control. See photos from the 1990 riot

Students and alcohol are an issue as old as time.

My late father told the story of being required to pour out a trunk full of rule-breaking beverages at a camp retreat.

The added variable of roving alcohol fueled crowds in San Luis Obispo is a more recent wrinkle.

A group of youths gathers at Campus Bottle Shoppe, where police were called after violence erupted on the first night of Poly Royal in 1990. Jeffrey May/file

Cal Poly has had an intermittent series of episodes involving crowds and alcohol, spanning from Poly Royal in 1990, Mardi Gras in 2004, Cesar Chavez Day in 2012 and now St. Patrick’s Day, AKA St. Fratty’s Day.

The phenomena predates social media influencers, but the experience-seeking, “hold my beer” crowd has always been a part of the landscape. And the large number of students who flock to these events from outside the county can contribute to a sense of anonymity.

Former Cal Poly President Robert E. Kennedy understood this phenomena and did groundwork with anti-war protest organizations during the turbulent 1960s to keep lines of communication open, set expectations and keep a sense of shared community responsibility alive.

As he wrote in his biography, “many psychologists are of the opinion that the single most pervasive cause of crowds becoming uncontrolled mobs is the feeling of anonymity that permeates a crowd and gives individuals a feeling that no one they know or care about will know what they have done should they decide to pick up a rock and throw it through a window.”

Peter Doctors, 24, a design engineer from Ventura and a Cal Poly alumnus, ices his face with a bag of frozen corn. Doctors said he was punched by a man after he ‘suggested it was inappropriate’ for him to throw bottles at cars during Poly Royal in 1990. The hurler’s friends then jumped Doctors, but he said he was able to get away. David Eddy/file

These sort of events have had major impacts on campus and student life when they happen — and potentially few more so than the infamous Poly Royal riot in 1990.

The two evenings of rioting eventually led to a re-branding of the campus Open House and a change in event planning.

Smashed windows, tear gas, fire hoses and injuries from thrown beer bottles were all part of the chaotic Thursday night to early Sunday morning events.

Law enforcement took a more aggressive approach in 1990 than in 2024, and tear gas, riot gear and fire hoses were all deployed.

During the weekend of Poly Royal in April 1990, an alcohol-fueled weekend spun out of control resulting in 127 arrests and at least 100 injured. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A contributing factor was the nighttime incidents had a darker edge.

Partiers threw bottles at police and paramedics responding to a bike vs. auto accident in a Fredericks Street neighborhood.

An early attempt to break up the crowd only compressed it, and with chants of “free beer, free beer!” the windows were smashed at the Campus Bottle Shoppe. Employees guarded the store swinging heavy bottles of wine to keep looters from storming the store.

It was an ugly and sometimes violent scene speaking as an eyewitness who was photographing it. There were moments where roving groups would either randomly throw beer bottles at partiers or pose for photos.

There were ultimately 127 arrests and at least 100 were injured.

Arrest information was written on the arms of those taken into custody. Jeffrey May/file

Reporter John Lynch who documented this year’s St. Fratty’s street gathering saw similarities, calling it a chaotic and claustrophobic scene with revelers jammed into a compact area and the mood wavering between a party atmosphere and an unfocused anger.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott has since warned St. Patrick’s Day party goers not to come next year.

Jan Greene wrote this story among several published April 30, 1990, focusing specifically on mob psychology.

Members of the crowd surround a motorcycle set ablaze by rioters just off Foothill and California boulevards before midnight Saturday April 28, 1990. Jeffrey May/file

Drinking, mob rule took over: Lost inhibition prompted riots, experts say

Alcohol, crowds and warm weather.

Those were the three “inhibition-loosening” factors cited by trained observers of melees like the ones that hit San Luis Obispo on Friday and Saturday.

Based on what he had read about the incidents in the newspaper, “there were two issues that worked to loosen inhibition,” said Cal Poly psychology Professor Daniel Hawthorne.

“One was alcohol, and the other was people were in an anonymous condition.”

A CHP helicopter lights up the crowd Saturday night April 28, 1990 at California and Foothill boulevards before riot-equipped officers moved in. Robert Dyer/File

In other words, they were in a crowd of people and could do what they wanted without anyone knowing, he said.

The fact that warm weather had brought hundreds of partiers out of their houses and onto the streets also helped heat up the situation.

Without knowing exactly what event finally sparked the violence, Hawthorne said, it is clear that “special contagion” took over once the first bottle was thrown. That freed everyone else in the crowd to do things they wouldn’t normally do because of the anonymity of the mob, he said.

Sgt. Tom Barton of the Palm Springs Police Department agreed that mob behavior is probably the best explanation for the Poly Royal violence.

As things heat up around midnight Saturday, the crowd makes a hasty retreat from a police line advancing on the corner of California and Foothill boulevards. Robert Dyer/file

“What you have is a mob without leadership. A mob has no thinking ability,” said Barton, who has led his department’s efforts to control 100,000 Easter Week revelers for the past five years.

Palm Springs has had increasing problems with young drunken people at spring break. Last month, the city’s police arrested 1,800 people and issued 7,000 tickets during a 10-day period.

“When you’re dealing with a mob, it’s just spontaneous,” Barton said. “That’s why we keep our fingers crossed. They could destroy the city.”

Barton’s philosophy is to “manage the atmosphere” by issuing a lot of tickets during the day for jaywalking and throwing bottles and arresting people drinking in public.

Arrested people are photographed and loaded into a sheriff’s van about 2:30 a.m. Sunday during the Poly Royal riots of 1990. Jeffrey May/file

But the appearance of the police themselves can have an antagonizing effect on a crowd.

“You don’t have to be a psychologist to know when (the police) come in to try to control the situation, things escalate,” Cal Poly’s Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne has seen his share of riots, having spent 1958 to 1970 working on his master’s degree at University of California at Berkeley.

The difference between the politically motivated riots at Berkeley and the Poly Royal fracas is obvious. Besides hostility to the police and cries for “Free beer!” there was no goal to the Cal Poly riots.

“Where you have a political kind of thing, you have leaders and some stated goals or objectives,” Hawthorne said. “This didn’t seem to have either.”

Hawthorne, who has taught at Cal Poly for 17 years, rejected the idea that the riots were precipitated by some underlying anger students have about conditions at the school.

Early Sunday morning, sheriff’s deputies patrol California Boulevard near a smoldering dumpster that was set ablaze by rioters during the 1990 Poly Royal riots. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Bill Roalman, a San Luis Obispo city councilman, said he saw a lot of anger in some of the rioters, and it puzzled him.

“I was struck by the anger in some of the people,” Roalman said. “Why? Why were these people so pissed off?”

Linden Nelson, a social psychologist who teaches at Cal Poly, believes that a kind of “adolescent ritual” of challenging authority also contributed.

“The young people had an expectation that they would be treated unfairly because they were partying,” said Nelson. “That made it easier to act in a hostile way toward police and authorities.”

Another Cal Poly educator blamed cultural attitudes.

“Our society condones drinking by young men,” said Laura Lehmann, a part-time psychology instructor.

Map and timeline of Poly Royal riot events. Ken McCall/file

Officers make an arrest Friday night April 27, 1990. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Cal Poly student David Ames wears one of the ‘Poly Riot’ T-shirts that were on sale after the riots at Hathway and California. Robert Dyer/File

Later those charged had court hearings at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com