St. Augustine woman dies of injuries suffered in Pierson crash

A Volusia County sheriff's helicopter takes off transporting a St. Augustine woman as a trauma alert from a crash on U.S. 17 in Pierson to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach on Tuesday afternoon. The woman died at the hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A woman from St. Augustine died in a crash on U.S. 17 in Pierson Tuesday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Witnesses at the scene said the woman was ejected in a head-on collision and ended up on the road next to a heavily damaged Toyota Corolla.

Trooper Migdalisis Garcia said the three-vehicle wreck occurred at 5:20 p.m. on U.S. 17 just north of Little Brown Church Road in Pierson.

Preliminary evidence shows the crash involved a 2003 GMC Sierra, a 2015 Toyota Corolla. and a 2004 Lincoln LS car, Garcia said.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 29-year-old woman from St. Augustine, was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where she was pronounced deceased, troopers said.

The crash shut down both south and north lanes of U.S. 17 for hours, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, Garcia said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman killed in highway crash