Sri Lanka Renews Policy Easing With Cut in Key Rate

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s central bank unexpectedly renewed its monetary easing cycle to support a rebound in the economy after inflation eased for the first time in five months.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka lowered the standing lending facility rate by 50 basis points to 9.50%. Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast monetary policy to be left unchanged. The deposit facility rate was also cut by 50 basis points to 8.50%.

The central bank weighed subdued demand conditions, favorable near-term inflation dynamics and the absence of external sector pressures in deciding to cut the rates, according to a statement. There’s a need to “continue the downward trajectory in market interest rates,” the authority said.

Sri Lanka’s inflation eased for the first time in five months in February on the back of a stronger currency and slower gains in food prices.

The nation’s annual growth is expected to turn positive this year and Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe has said the monetary policy stance will remain accommodative for the economy to reach its full potential.

Sri Lanka’s economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months to December, buoyed by an International Monetary Fund bailout and cheaper borrowing costs.

Last week, the South Asian nation secured an initial nod for a $337 million payout from the IMF, while the government separately negotiates restructuring $12 billion in defaulted global bonds. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said earlier in March that the nation is seeking relief from payments through 2027.

