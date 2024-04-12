SR 525 in Lynnwood shut down for fatal crash

A fatal accident has shut down SR 525 in both directions near 148th St SW in Lynnwood.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tells KIRO 7 they were pursuing a suspect vehicle, and had terminated the pursuit before the crash happened.

They were chasing a suspect in a car that was related to a kidnapping of an adult victim, and a domestic violence assault.

The kidnapping victim was inside the suspect’s car.

The suspect drove the wrong way on SR 525, and that’s when Sheriff’s deputies terminated the pursuit.

The suspect’s car was involved in the crash.

Courtney O’Keefe from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office said in an email that deputies were not in pursuit when the collision occurred,

SR 525 northbound is diverted to Alderwood Mall parkway, and southbound is diverted to SR 99.

WSP is investigating the crash, and has not released the names or conditions of anyone involved.

A KIRO 7 crew is on scene, and will have the latest on KIRO Tonight at 11 p.m.

There is no estimate when the road will reopen.