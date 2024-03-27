SPS picks principals for 7 schools, including Hickory Hills, McBride, Rountree and Wilder

A slew of principal changes and a new executive director for middle and K-8 schools were announced Wednesday by Springfield Public Schools.

The new principals are at Bissett, Rountree, Harrison, Wilder elementary schools; Hickory Hills and Westport, K-8 schools; and the Mallory Early Childhood Center.

The changes, approved Tuesday by the school board, follow a series of previous shifts, including leadership exits — for example, the executive director for middle and K-8 schools is leaving to become superintendent in Bolivar next year — and retirements.

Bissett

Jennifer Allie, an assistant principal in Aurora, has been named the next principal of Bissett Elementary. Her current post in Aurora is at a school that serves children in pre-K through grade 2.

Jennifer Allie

She follows Erica Rosenbaum,, who was named the new principal at McBride Elementary.

Prior to becoming an assistant principal in 2021, Allie served as a literacy coach and elementary teacher in Aurora, Ozark, Clever and Wheatland.

She has a bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and a master's degree, specialist degree, and doctorate from Southwest Baptist University. Allie also earned her literacy coach certification from University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Rountree

Maggie Dickerson

Maggie Dickerson, the school community liaison at Pittman Elementary, has been named the next principal of Rountree Elementary. She follows Misty Ramsey, the new director of special services for grades K-5.

Hired by SPS in 2018, she started her career as a kindergarten teacher at Pittman. She taught at Disney for two years and served as a principal during Explore, the district's summer program. She has also worked as a preschool teacher in Iowa.

She has a bachelor's degree from Fort Hays State University, and master's degrees from Missouri State University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She is working on a doctorate at Evangel University.

“I am honored to be joining the Rountree community," said Dickerson, in a news release. "Rountree has a rich tradition of excellence, service and community and I am eager to work with our Rountree staff, students and community to build upon and continue this mission to support and grow life-long learners."

Harrison

Amy Fleming

Amy Fleming, assistant principal at McGregor Elementary since 2022, has been named the next principal of Harrison Elementary. She follows Shawn DeWitt, who is retiring.

Prior to McGregor, she was a seventh-grade English teacher at Pershing, a K-8 school, and a teacher at Williams Elementary.

She has a bachelor's degree from Drury University, a master's degree from Evangel University and is working toward a doctorate at Evangel.

"Returning to the community that nurtured me throughout my educational journey is an honor. Having been a product of Springfield Public Schools, I am profoundly grateful for the foundation it provided me,” Fleming said, in a release. “I firmly believe that education should be a joyous and transformative experience, one that leaves a lasting imprint on our students' lives. It is a blessing to join the talented team at Harrison Elementary. I look forward to working with them to make learning fun and memorable, empowering our students to thrive and succeed in their futures."

Wilder

Andrea Hangen

Andrea Hangen, assistant principal at Westport, has been named the next principal of Wilder Elementary. She will follow Adam Bax, the new principal at Field Elementary.

She was a third-grade teacher and instructional technologist at Twain Elementary and then taught elementary in Republic for a while before joining Westport.

She has a bachelor's degree, a master's degree and a specialist degree from Missouri State University.

“I am excited to serve the Wilder community by joining the team of staff doing amazing work daily with students," Hangen said, in a release. "I am looking forward to getting to know the staff, students, and families of Wilder Elementary."

Westport

JoAnn Hite

JoAnn Hite, the long-time assistant principal at Central High School, has been named the next principal of Westport, a K-8 school. She follows Stephanie Wasko, who is leaving the district.

Hite has worked at Central since 2014 when she started as coordinator of site interventions. For the past nine years, she has served as assistant principal.

She also has 14 years experience teaching middle school and high school science, health and physical education.

Hite has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Missouri State University and a doctorate from University of Missouri-Columbia.

"I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve as the leader within the Westport Wildcat community,” Hite said, in the release. “I am passionate about education, and I am eager to build upon the shared commitment and dedication of the Wildcat family to work together, as a team, toward student growth and success."

Mallory Early Childhood Center

Shannon Jenkins

Shannon Jenkins has been named the principal for Mallory Early Childhood Center. She currently serves as director of early childhood for Grain Valley Early Childhood Center.

For the past 29 years, she has worked for Grain Valley R-5 and Smithville school districts in a variety of positions, including special education process coordinator, special education teacher and paraprofessional.

She has a bachelor's degree from Park College, a master's degree from University of Missouri-Kansas City and a specialist degree from University of Missouri-Columbia.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside the Mallory team next year and continue to pour into the district’s youngest learners,” Jenkins said, in a release. “I look forward to growing as a professional and working in partnership with parents, paraprofessionals, teachers, and district leadership to reach the ultimate goal of student success and growth.”

Hickory Hills

Stephanie Young

Stephanie Young, the long-time principal of Delaware Elementary, has been named the next principal of Hickory Hills, a K-8 school. She follows Becky Ash, who has accepted a principal position in Branson.

Young has 18 years of experience as an elementary principal. For the past 11 years, she has been the leader at Delaware, during which time she guided students and staff through the construction of a new school.

She also spent seven years as principal at Truman Elementary. Prior to that, she taught in elementary and middle school and was an assistant principal.

Young has a bachelor's degree from Drury University and a master's degree and specialist degree from Missouri State University.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Hickory Hills school community,” Young said, in a release. “Hickory Hills has an outstanding reputation of academic excellence and a high level of support from the community. I look forward to many years of growing and visioning together.”

Executive director for middle, K-8 schools

Kenneth Davis

Kenneth Davis, who has 31 years experience in public education, has been named the new executive director for middle schools and K-8 schools.

He follows Michael Methvin, the next superintendent in Bolivar.

Davis, who has worked primarily in Texas, is currently a consultant who works to build the capacity of school leaders and teachers to improve student achievement and success.

Davis was previously employed by the Houston Independent School District, where Superintendent Grenita Lathan worked before joining SPS in 2021.

He was executive director of equity and outreach, area superintendent of schools, executive director and assistant superintendent of equity and outreach, school support officer and assistant superintendent, and principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

He also served as an adjunct professor at Houston Community College and the University of Houston.

Davis has a bachelor's degree from Rockford College and a master's degree from the University of St. Thomas. He has a doctorate from Lamar University.

In a release, Davis said: “As a life-long learner, we must continue to walk in the footsteps of our students so that we, as professionals, can build a road, with a high quality education, that can lead our students into a successful future that they deserve."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Principals named for 7 Springfield schools including McBride, Rountree