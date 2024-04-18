Springs Utilities $5.2M grant to benefit natural gas infrastructure

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, April 18 Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) received a grant that would fund work to improve natural gas infrastructure around Colorado Springs.

Springs Utilities said the $5.2 million grant came from the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). The grant will contribute to the replacement of about 314 individual bare steel service lines for natural gas. According to Springs Utilities, these pipes are in older neighborhoods and construction may begin in later 2024.

“This first-of-its-kind infrastructure grant program helps modernize older, higher risk, leaky pipes–improving safety, reducing environmental impacts, and saving consumers money on their energy bills,” said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown. “These new investments from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will also help create hundreds of good-paying pipeline jobs.”

Springs Utilities said bare steel service lines are at higher risk for leaks and failure and that about 8,000 bare steel service lines are remaining on Springs Utilities’ natural gas distribution system.

