Springfield Police offer reward for clues in fatal shooting at local hookah lounge

The Springfield Police Department is willing to pay cash for clues in a February fatal shooting that happened outside a local bar and hookah lounge.

As much as $1,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a suspect or group of suspects, officials said in a press release.

Springfield Police were first called to Sweetie's Hookah Bar & Lounge at about 3 a.m. on Feb. 17, where they found a man who appeared to have been shot in the chest.

Investigators later determined that the shooting happened because of an altercation that occurred in the parking lot shortly before the business closed for the night, the release said.

The shooting victim, 30-year-old Jordan L. Dickerson of Springfield, was taken by Robertson County EMS to TriStar Northcrest Medical Center, where he died, authorities said in an earlier press release.

Officers learned that a second man, 39-year-old Matthew D. Carroll of Cedar Hill, had been treated at the same hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm, the release noted.

Investigators believe both gunshot victims are connected, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Callers may remain anonymous by calling (615) 384-8422 ext. 2235.

