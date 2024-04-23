Springfield man pleads guilty to raping juvenile; faces 50 years in prison, physical castration

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Springfield man was sentenced to 50 years in prison and physical castration after pleading guilty to multiple counts of rape against a juvenile.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office stated in a press release that 54-year-old Glenn Sullivan Sr. pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree rape.

In July 2022, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were informed by a young woman that Sullivan reportedly raped her multiple times when she was 14. The juvenile then became pregnant and DNA determined that Sullivan was a match, according to the release. Detectives learned that Sullivan reportedly threatened the victim and her family to prevent her from telling anyone.

“So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear. The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible,” said Scott Perrilloux, 21st Judicial District Attorney.

One woman hurt after stray bullet in Baton Rouge shooting hit her home

Along with the guilty plea, Sullivan is required to be physically castrated, according to the release.

“Sex crimes against juveniles are the most malicious crimes we prosecute. I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community,” said Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.