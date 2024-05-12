Springfield-area woman killed in head-on collision on Illinois 97

A Petersburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident when a truck struck her mini van head on on Illinois 97 in Menard County late Saturday night.

The 60-year-old was taken by ambulance to Springfield Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Her name hasn't been made public pending notification of family, said Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

According to Illinois State Police, the woman was southbound on Illinois 97 north of North Shore Drive when the driver of pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck her mini van head on about 10 p.m. The site is just north of Lincoln's New Salem State Park.

Two other people were treated for injuries, according to an email from ISP.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Allmon said.

The death remains under investigation by ISP and the coroner's office.

