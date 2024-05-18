Springdale Parks and Recreation maintaining Razorback Greenway

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale repurposed an old fire station into a trail maintenance facility.

At 403 Sanders Ave. in Springdale, the location is near the Razorback Greenway, which makes cleaning and maintenance easier for the two full-time staff members and seasonal crew that are working out of the facility. This is Springdale’s second trail maintenance facility, the other being located at J.B. Hunt Park.

“It’s right on the (Razorback) Greenway, so easy access for us to be able to get on and do our checks and stuff like that,” Eric Carr, Springdale Parks and Recreation’s superintendent, said. “It’s a prime location for us.”

Where to find hiking, biking trails in Northwest Arkansas

The parks and recreation department starts its day at 7:45 a.m. with routine checks along the Razorback Greenway. The employees at the trail maintenance facilities ride along the trail, doing a baseline check to make sure proper safety standards are met for people who may be walking, biking or running that day.

The department makes a year-round effort to limit damage and debris from storms.

“We do a lot of preventative tree trimming,” Carr said. “We’ll come through and try to keep the trail surface cleaned off and cleaned back. That way when a big rainstorm does come, it doesn’t wash that mud down to the trail.”

If there is a hazard on the trail, though, the maintenance crew alerts Carr, who then determines whether more crew members are needed to help with the clean-up efforts.

In the event you’re out on a trail and see damage or debris, Carr encourages you to report it.

“They’re more than welcome to call the City of Springdale, the city hall number,” Carr said. “They’re more than welcome to reach out to me or us here at the parks and rec department.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.