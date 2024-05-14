With spring warmth comes spring thunderstorms in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Tuesday, Utah! For the most part, it’s going to be another really nice spring day across the Beehive State.

Most of the day will be spent under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs that run a little above average.

Utah sees spring time warmth and a few spotty showers across the state

In northern Utah, it won’t be quite as warm compared to Monday, but we’ll still see a mix of 60s and 70s while southern Utah gets 70s and 80s outside of the high country. St. George will be back in the low 90s this afternoon.

Like yesterday, though, there will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of seeing wet weather will come to the northeastern half of our area, as well as southern Utah.

Showers and storms will generally favor the high terrain but will be possible lower as well. Along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back, it’s a slight chance.

Timing-wise, storms will be most likely during the afternoon and early evening hours before any storms fade tonight. From Bear Lake through SW Wyoming into the eastern Uintas, there’s also a low-end of seeing strong to severe storms.

While the risk of any severe weather is low, it’s still possible. If storms briefly become strong or marginally severe, strong winds, small hail, and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

Another weak system will brush by Utah as we move into the midweek. Wednesday keeps a slight chance of showers or storms in the forecast and mainly targets areas east of I-15 all the way down to South Central Utah.

Like the beginning of the work week, that best chance will continue to be over the mountains. Outside of any showers, skies will continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Daytime highs will be almost identical from what we get today.

As we head toward the close of the work week, high pressure returns with sunshine and above-average highs. Ample sunshine and warming temperatures will once again take over. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s for northern Utah, possibly 80 degrees or above for Salt Lake on Friday.

The warmth will likely stick around into this weekend; however, we could become a little unsettled once again this time next week. Temperatures will likely run a little closer to seasonal norm with a daily chance of showers and storms.

We’ll keep you up to date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.