Spring Valley police investigating dead body recovered in wooded area off Dutch Lane

SPRING VALLEY — Police are investigating a dead body found in a wooded area off Dutch Lane.

The woman is African-American and believed to be about 60 years old, police said Monday in a news release. The police didn't comment on where the woman died or whether they suspected she had been killed.

Police responded on April 3 to a report of a body found in the wooded area near the baseball field on Dutch Lane, near the train track. The area is off Route 59 and includes a nearby apartment building and businesses.

Police were assisted by the Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation, searching the area for evidence. The Rockland Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body as part of the investigation.

The police request that anyone with any information contact Detective Eli Ungar at 845-540-9672.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Spring Valley NY police seeking public's help in death investigation