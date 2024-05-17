Spring temperatures wings for the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! The warmth that we’ve seen over the past few days will continue to build today. Increasing southwest flow ahead of a weak front moving through the area should allow for daytime highs to reach the low 80s along the Wasatch Front with temperatures staying hot for St. George, mid-90s are expected.

Bottom Line?! Warming up into the low 80s along the Wasatch Front on Friday ahead of a cold front this afternoon.

The mostly dry front will reach Central Utah by this afternoon and generate a slight chance of high-elevation showers and thunderstorms, mainly draped along the I-70 corridor. Where the system is mainly dry, gusty outflow winds will likely be the biggest weather impact near storms that do form. The front will kick off a cooling trend that will continue into early next week.

Over the weekend, temperatures will run slightly cooler but remain roughly 5-10 degrees above average. We’ll see a few more clouds with only a slight chance of showers on Saturday, mainly in Central Utah. The best chance of moisture will be from Utah County and south to near I-70, once again.

By the end of the weekend into early next week, we’ll see some bigger changes. This is thanks to a system dropping in from the northwest. Sunday will bring a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms while Monday likely brings a better chance as a cold front drops in. Temperatures will likely run a little below average with highs falling into the mid-60s for the Wasatch Front on Monday.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will return to near/slightly above seasonal norms before we potentially become a bit unsettled to end next week. We’ll continue to monitor the latest developments and keep you up to date on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

