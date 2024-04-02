Spring Hill Library annual report presents latest needs for expansion, modern services

Spring Hill Public Library reopens this week with limited hours, as well as operating at limited capacity. Patrons are also being asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines

Spring Hill Public Library presented its annual report to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, addressing the facility nearing its capacity for space, while also short staffed and growing in memberships.

Library Director Dana Juriew presented the annual report Monday. Juriew shared many examples of how, while Spring Hill's library maintains a Level 5 status, or a library that serves a population greater than 50,000, it falls below the state standards in many areas.

For example, Spring Hill's library space is approximately 17,000 square feet, while other Tennessee Level 5 libraries in cities like Johnson City, Kingsport, Brentwood and others range between 26,000 and 55,000, with some also being multiple stories in height.

"If we had the square footage that some of these other libraries have, there's no doubt we would have things like HOA meetings in our facility, more scout troops," Juriew said. "We would have more businesses using our makers space and our other areas."

Staffing also falls below the standards, which requires 15.5 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. Spring Hill currently has 12, lacking two full-time clerks, as well as one full-time computer maintenance/training person.

This has prompted library staff to find a solution by requesting two new self-checkout stations for members to curb the staffing shortage, as well as 10 laptops for computer instruction. There is also a need for additional shelving, which Juriew said is "at its capacity."

"The additional shelving gives us one last row, because it's all we can fit," Juriew said. "After that, ADA would have a problem with us not leaving space for wheelchairs to get through, and carts and strollers. We no longer have room for new materials that the public is demanding."

Despite low space, circulation remains up

While square footage, daily visits and employee numbers remain at the bottom when it comes to level 5 libraries, Spring Hill ranks among the top for circulation.

According to data presented Monday, Spring Hill ranks third with 365,067 items checked out annually behind Brentwood at 465,479 and Johnson City at 507,940.

Dana Juriew is director of the Spring Hill Public Library.

"Even though we have fewer people come in, we are the 'home school library,'" Juriew said. "They check out up to 30 items a week, and we process all of those that come in and come out. It's quite a dramatic number there."

And those numbers are just physical circulation, not including online transactions and other services the library provides. This includes more than 365,067 print, DVD, audio and CD checkouts, as well as 115,171 e-book, e-audio and streaming checkouts in 2023.

Additional services include rentals of Wi-Fi hotspots, computers, video games, memory kits for those experiencing dementia, and even a car charger in the event customers might need a jump. These services amounted to 5,177 checkouts last year.

"It happens more than you would expect," Juriew said.

Providing a need from birth to adulthood

Another aspect of the library Juriew touched on was its services and programs for early childhood learning.

This is another area she hopes to see grow as the city's population increases, and that while space is definitely a need, providing a well-rounded education program to future generations is also testament.

"Early literacy is, of course, our bread and butter, our children, our homeschool community," she said. "Our targets are providing programs for literacy from birth, all the way from baby time to high school."

This includes programs like partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to visit schools and provide tutoring for students struggling with reading skills.

BOMA weighs in on library needs

The future of the Spring Hill Public Library has been a major topic for many years amongst the BOMA in a search to address its expansion needs, at one point being considered for relocation to the Northfield Development Center building.

The Northfield Workforce Development Center has been sold to Nashville-based Worldwide Studios for $9.2 million. The city purchased the building in 2017 with the intent to relocate the Spring Hill Public Library, Spring Hill Police Department and other city departments. (Courtesy photo/City of Spring Hill)

When it came time to discuss Monday's presentation, board members seemed in support of the requests, given that it would provide a solution of some kind, even if it isn't the ultimate goal of having a new building.

Alderman Matt Fitterer suggested the notion of implementing a fee for members who are not Spring Hill residents, which is typical in other libraries, while locals would generate funding via local property taxes. The library does currently charge a $25 membership fee, but only to residents outside Williamson and Maury Counties, Juriew said.

Matt Fitterer

Fitterer said it's a suggestion he has made in the past but was never adopted, and that the library board should revisit the idea.

"I know the Level 5 is based on the population you serve, not necessarily the population of the city, because I think we know we have a lot of people outside of the city limits who come and use the public library," Fitterer said. "That's fine and I think it's fair to welcome in, but I also think it's fair to ask them to help financially support the library and the services they aren't paying for through property taxes."

Alderman John Canepari said the non-resident fee would likely only generate the $26,000 Williamson County currently allots each year, and so might not be the best solution.

Ward 1 candidate John Canepari

Canepari concluded saying part of the library's continued progress has been through straying away from cost increases, while also having employees working overtime to remain within the annual budget.

The main goal should remain in the design and progress in creating a larger, more modern facility to meet the state standards, as well as fall in line with the other Level 5 state libraries. This includes a design proposal to be included in the upcoming fiscal budget, which will go before the BOMA in June.

"It's coming, a new building is coming as long as I'm sitting here," Canepari said. "I'm going to keep my eye on the budget."

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Spring Hill Library presents latest needs for expansion, modern services