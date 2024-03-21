Spring is coming: Tips to have your own sustainable garden

It’s that time of year when Crocus are popping and birds are chirping, sure signs that spring is here.

Mark Richardson, director of horticulture at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston.

Excitement is in the air, especially for homeowners eager to get back into their gardens after a long winter. Here are tips to consider to increase your odds of having a healthy, beautiful garden from April to October: One that is environmentally sustainable and serves the needs of pollinators, like bees and birds, that carry pollen from plants and flowers from your garden to plots in your neighbors' yards or to farms far away. It’s a natural process that we humans rely on to keep our food chain viable.

Switch grass remains from the last year's growing season at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill.

Mark Richardson, horticulture director at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston, has some tips to promote not only sustainability but also boost your garden’s capacity to become pollinator-friendly.

Plant perennials

One garden on Botanic Garden grounds appeared to be asleep in winter, as many of its decayed plants were a muted color. But there is tons of life going on here, and Richardson noted the area is dry from nearby trees that cast shade. If your garden is similarly dry and shaded, Richardson recommends Pennsylvania sedge as a good option for these conditions. So is the autumn fern.

Remember not to fully cut perennial stalks when they show their age and become a dull brown or tan when summer turns to fall, because Richardson said they're a perfect spot for pollinators to lay their eggs.

Leave the leaves

When deciduous trees cover our yards with leaves every fall, many of us think it's time to break out the rake, bag them up and haul the bags off to the local collection site. Some call the landscaper to clean up the mess.

Autumn leaves from last year remain in a border garden as mulch and shelter for insects at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill.

Instead, run the mower over some of the leaves to create a layer of mulch that blankets the yard. The carpet promotes microbial activity and healthy soil, and pollinators will love you because they can live under the mulch in the winter.

Don't use pesticides

The chemicals kill insects that harm gardens, but Richardson said they also destroy species that help gardens grow, including pollinators.

Meanwhile, many of us are familiar with “No Mow May," the catchy phrase that means no lawn mowing in May to encourage spring plants and flowers, like dandelion and violet, to sprout up. They provide ground cover that bees and other pollinators enjoy.

“Slow Mow Summer" is catching on, when mowing biweekly or monthly in the summer months helps pollinators thrive.

A log wall that will provide shelter for pollinators and other creatures will soon surround beehives at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston.

Keep those logs

Besides the urge to remove fallen leaves, many of us have a desire to cart away trees and their large limbs that cascade to the ground during the harsh winter months. Resist that urge and cut the trees into logs. Put them in a tidy pile in the yard to form what Richardson called a “log wall.” The decaying logs are the perfect home for mason bees, a pollinator, to lay their eggs.

Golden rule: Limit carbon

Anything you can do to limit the amount of carbon in the atmosphere is a golden rule in gardening, said Richardson. So don't use potting soil with peat, because peat's partially decayed vegetation and organic matter releases carbon and damages critical habitats. Instead, use potting soil that contains compost and organic matter, liked crushed coconut shells.

In the same vein, consider using locally sourced compost to boost soil health and limit carbon impacts. Tower Hill uses nutrient-rich goat manure from a nearby farm.

No gas: go with electricity

Replace leaf and lawn mowers and string trimmers with equipment that runs on electricity. Performance improvements mean these replacements can more than do the job, said Richardson, and they’re better for the environment because of zero carbon emissions. Plus, they're healthier for us because we're not breathing the noxious fumes.

"For sustainability, you can't do more than getting rid of leaf blowers, lawn mowers and string trimmers," said Richardson.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Tips to have your own sustainable garden