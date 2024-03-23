Spring breaking on Pensacola Beach? Beach flags to alcohol rules, what you should know

It's spring break season, which means people from all over the country will be flocking to Pensacola Beach for a little fun in the sun.

But whether it’s your first or your 100th trip out to Pensacola Beach, there are some basic rules you should know. Pensacola Beach is considered a family-friendly beach not known for the raucous parties and wild behavior some Florida beaches have become infamous for.

In efforts to ensure that the beach is kept clean and civil, there are a set of local ordinances dealing with issues like littering, noise level and grilling. Visitors are asked to refrain from leaving holes, equipment or other trash in the sand after leaving the beach. Alcoholic drinks are permitted on the beach, but glass containers are prohibited.

Underage drinking, public drunkenness and driving under the influence will also not be tolerated, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

Simmons says that the Escambia Sheriff’s Office is prepared and ready for these potential incidents during Pensacola Beach’s peak seasons.

“Especially in times like spring break and Blue Angels weekend, we will not tolerate underage drinking and/or driving under the influence,” he explained. “If you want to come here then have fun, but if you’re looking for trouble then this isn’t the place to try it.”

Simmons said that the Sheriff’s Office has already begun speaking with establishments that serve alcohol and have informed them that there will be undercover operatives ensuring that these establishments are checking IDs and following ordinances.

In addition to scoping out businesses, surveillance vans are also on the beach looking out for incidents and violations, according to Simmons. These vans have primarily been at Casino Beach but may move if deemed necessary.

Here’s what to know, and what not to do, while visiting Pensacola Beach.

What are the rules regarding alcohol on and around Pensacola Beach?

Adult beverages are allowed on the beach. Glass containers, underage drinking and public drunkenness are not.

The west side of the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier is an alcohol-free zone. Open containers are not allowed off the boardwalk or outside any establishment, and no alcohol can be consumed in any parking lot on Santa Rosa Island.

Can I use a grill or make a bonfire on Pensacola beach?

Open flames and personal grills are barred from use on Pensacola Beach. Many public parks and private lodging establishments have grills for public use which meet beach regulations.

No fires can be built on the beach.

Can I bring my dog to Pensacola Beach?

Pensacola Beach has two dog-friendly areas, which are open from 7 a.m. to sunset May 1 through Oct. 31, and sunrise to sunset Nov. 1 through April 30.

The west end park is located at Lot B, the first parking lot past the last condos on the Gulf. The east end park, Lot E, is the first parking lot past Portofino Island Resort.

All dogs are required to be on a leash, and signs will be posted to designate dog-friendly areas. Doggie bags, disposable bins and handy wipes will be available at both locations. For more information, please contact the Santa Rosa Island Authority at 850-932-2257.

Is RV parking allowed on Pensacola Beach?

The only RV parking on the Island is at Fort Pickens and at Pensacola Beach RV Resort. RV parking in any public parking lot prohibited per Escambia County ordinance.

Visitors are also prohibited from bringing motorized vehicles or generators onto the beach.

Can I operate a drone on Pensacola Beach?

Drones may be operated on Pensacola Beach as long as all FAA guidelines and requirements are being followed. Visit https://www.faa.gov/ for more information.

What is the Leave No Trace ordinance on Pensacola Beach?

Escambia County Ordinances makes it unlawful for any person to leave an item of personal property unattended on any portion of the sandy gulf beach located on Pensacola Beach from sunset until sunrise. Items such as umbrellas, tents, beach toys and chairs left unattended on Pensacola Beach overnight will be removed and disposed of by cleaning crews.

Beachgoers are also expected to fill in any holes in the sand and knock down sand sculptures at day’s end to remove obstacles blocking sea turtles’ nesting activities.

What do the colored flags mean?

Keep an eye out for these five different flag colors across the beach, as they’ll indicate the current conditions and whether or not swimming around in the Gulf is safe and permissible.

Green flag : Indicates that conditions are calm and present a low-hazard threat; swimmers are advised to have their typical level of caution

Yellow flag : Indicates a mid-level hazard; Swimmers advised to use extra caution

Red flag : Indicates a high hazard level due to high surf and dangerous currents; no swimming or wading is allowed

Double Red flag : Indicates a natural disaster event like hurricanes; the water is closed and no swimming or wading is allowed

Purple flag: Indicates that dangerous marine life is present in the water nearby; visitors must be cautious in the water and on the shoreline.

The current flag colors and conditions at Pensacola Beach are also viewable online here.

Lifeguards have been placed along Casino Beach daily since March 1, with patrols driving around the island as deemed necessary. The lifeguard stations at Park East, Park West and Quietwater Beach are being manned depending on availability from staff.

