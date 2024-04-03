Spring Breakers Gone Wild: Siesta Key Beach pays the price for obnoxious party animals

Siesta Beach is extra crowded with young beach lovers on spring break every year.

Party animals left beach in shambles

Beach trash collecting on April 2 was atrocious! Our beautiful Siesta Key Beach looked like a dump pit, with manyalcohol containers spread all around the access mat and throughout the beach.

I collected a huge bag of trash just from the parking lot, which should have been an indication for what was forthcoming. I spoke with one of the county workers, who confirmed that a big party was held at our beach due to closures on the east coast, with thousands participating in the celebration!

It was evident that the police were present with their horses, who left their droppings behind.

It was a very sad day at Siesta Key Beach!

The good news is that cigarette butts were at a minimum. I was thankful that county staff and local residents assisted with the trash pickup.

It appears the new trend is to flatten the cans/plastic bottles and bury them. Why?It’s still confusing to me why beachgoers carry heavy cans and bottles on the beach but refuse to carry them out or use the trash receptacles supplied.

I am very concerned about our future with this unacceptable behavior. We all partied at spring break but were respectful and responsible.

June May, Sarasota

President Biden is threat to democracy

From the first days of his administration, President Joe Biden signed numerous executive orders undoing the Trump administration’s border policies.

Biden bragged about doing it and for three years he and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed that the border was secure. Meanwhile, millions of illegal immigrants have flooded the country.

Now we’re supposed to believe the border crisis is the fault of Republicans.

The Democrats controlled the White House and both chambers of Congress for the first two years of the Biden administration. Where was the “comprehensive immigration bill” during those two years?

The only reason Democrats are addressing immigration now is because the issue is polling badly for Biden.

Here are only a few reasons why Biden should be defeated in November:

He has failed to enforce our border laws.

He has ignored the Supreme Court regarding student loan forgiveness.

He has been divisive.

He has weaponized the Justice Department.

He is a threat to our very democracy.

Ron Perri, Lakewood Ranch

Bridge collapse raises many questions

As a retired master mariner, there are some questions I would seek answers to regarding the vessel collision with the bridge in Baltimore Harbor.

Was the vessel in fact “seaworthy”? Were all normal predeparture tests positive?

Did the emergency generator activate during engine malfunction to immediately provide power to the steering mechanism?

When dropping the anchor, did they have presence of mind to apply the brake to stop the chain running out without being able to try to “grab” bottom, which would not immediately stop the ship, but cause it to turn?

Why not drop the second anchor?

Was there a language barrier?

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 01: Debris is cleared from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge as efforts begin to reopen the Port of Baltimore on April 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Two survivors were pulled from the Patapsco River and six missing people are presumed dead after the Coast Guard called off rescue efforts. A work crew was fixing potholes on the bridge, which is used by roughly 30,000 people each day, when the cargo ship Dali struck. The accident has temporarily closed the Port of Baltimore, one of the largest and busiest on the East Coast of the U.S. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Lastly, why was President Joe Biden in such a rush to declare our government would foot the bill for damage when, in fact, the vessel owner and possibly even the charterer, Maersk, are liable in full for all damage the vessel caused?

Baltimore pilots are some of the best in the world, but they cannot control a malfunctioning vessel.

Ernest Swanson, Port Charlotte

Former president is master con artist

Look at the chance to upgrade your beliefs! You can buy a new-style Bible and some shiny shoes, too, if you wish.

You can get a new Orange Messiah who will grift you out of your grocery money or your kids’ shoe money.

I am glad there is a new Orange Messiah, because in this day and age, my old Messiah has been overworked, and this new guy is so slick, everyone else has to pay for his sins.

What a new look! But wait, has he got a deal for you …

Mary Swecker, Sarasota

Trump raises money hawking religion

So former President Donald Trump is now selling Bibles.

A man who rarely attends church, displays shocking levels of un-Christian behavior, admitted on tape that he could openly grab and fondle women because “when you’re a star, they let you do it” and was found liable for sexual abuse is now raising money by hawking the King James version of the Bible for $60 a pop.

This guy is seriously the most shameless and corrupt con man since P.T. Barnum, who once said, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”

Yes, President Joe Biden is old and maybe you disagree with his policies. So be it. But anyone who considers voting for such an obviously dishonest phony as Trump shows that Barnum’s words are, sadly, still true.

Con Nicholas, Sarasota

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Spring Break partyers turned Siesta Key Beach into garbage dump