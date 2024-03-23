From Sponge to Chris, these are the funniest pet names at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter
Naming a pet can feel a lot like naming a newborn baby. You might find yourself finally settling on a name after days, hours, weeks or even months trying to decide.
But for some people, naming a pet isn't all that thought out, or maybe it is. It takes a creative mind to name a dog "Chinese Fireball".
At the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter, folks put some thought into naming these rescues. Regardless of how much time they spent choosing these names, they're definitely hilarious.
Here's some of the funniest pet names at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter:
Chinese Fireball
Chinese Fireball is a female, 15-week-old Labrador mix.
Sponge
Sponge is a male, 14-week-old pointer mix.
2 Step
2 Step is a male, 2-year-old American bulldog mix.
Chris
Chris is a male, 4-month-old Labrador retriever and mastiff.
Captain Crunch
Captain Crunch is a male, 4-month-old Labrador retriever and mastiff.
Brick
Brick is a male, 8-month-old border collie mix.
Pringle
Pringle is a male, 7-month-old pointer mix.
Hashbrown
Hashbrown is a female, 5-year-old hound mix.
Crisco
Crisco is a male, 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix.
Popcorn
Popcorn is a male, 14-week-old American pit bull terrier.
How to adopt a pet at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St. and is open for adoptions from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Contact the shelter at (405) 297-3100, or email them at awinfo@okc.gov.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Best, unconventional dog names at the OKC Animal Shelter right now