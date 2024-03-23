From Sponge to Chris, these are the funniest pet names at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter

Naming a pet can feel a lot like naming a newborn baby. You might find yourself finally settling on a name after days, hours, weeks or even months trying to decide.

But for some people, naming a pet isn't all that thought out, or maybe it is. It takes a creative mind to name a dog "Chinese Fireball".

At the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter, folks put some thought into naming these rescues. Regardless of how much time they spent choosing these names, they're definitely hilarious.

Here's some of the funniest pet names at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter:

Chinese Fireball

Chinese Fireball is a female, 15-week-old Labrador mix at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

Sponge

Sponge is a male, 14-week-old pointer mix at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

2 Step

2 Step is a male, 2-year-old American bulldog mix at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

Chris

Chris is a male, 4-month-old Labrador retriever and mastiff at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

Captain Crunch

Captain Crunch is a male, 4-month-old Labrador retriever and mastiff at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

Brick

Brick is a male, 8-month-old border collie mix at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

Pringle

Pringle is a male, 7-month-old pointer mix at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

Hashbrown

Hashbrown is a female, 5-year-old hound mix at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

Crisco

Crisco is a male, 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a male, 14-week-old American pit bull terrier at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

How to adopt a pet at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St. and is open for adoptions from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Contact the shelter at (405) 297-3100, or email them at awinfo@okc.gov.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Best, unconventional dog names at the OKC Animal Shelter right now