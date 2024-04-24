Spokane Valley Deputies looking for 12-year-old runaway

Apr. 23—Spokane Valley deputies asked for the public's help locating a 12-year-old who did not return to her group home after school on Friday.

Gianna Emra was recently placed at a group home on the 14000 block of East Boone Avenue, deputies said in a news release Tuesday.

Deputies learned Vancouver Police had Gianna listed as a missing juvenile runaway since March.

Investigators were unable to locate Gianna and are unsure if she's still in the Spokane area or has returned to Vancouver. She is approximately 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing green and blue plaid pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on Gianna's location is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference No. 10054003.