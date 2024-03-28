Spider-Man: No Way Home is being removed from Netflix soon

Spider-Man fans will be saying goodbye to a beloved film of the franchise as it leaves Netflix soon.

Released in 2021, No Way Home follows Tom Holland in the role of the masked hero as he seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget his exposed secret identity as Peter Parker.

However, Strange's spell goes awry and shatters the multiverse, leading to unwanted guests entering their universe.

Netflix users in the UK and Ireland are currently able to watch the film on the streaming platform, but both the theatrical and extended versions will be leaving on April 13.



Never fear, however, as the film is still available to rent or buy from a number of streaming platforms at different price points.

Apple TV, Prime Video, the Sky Store, and Chili all have No Way Home available to rent for £3.49, while Rakuten TV has the film on offer at £4.49, and the Microsoft Store has it priced at £5.99. Both YouTube and the Google Play Store have No Way Home to rent for £6.99. Renting the film will mean it is available for a limited amount of time or several plays.

You can buy the film for £4.99 from Apple TV, Prime Video and Google Play. The price rises to £9.99 from the Sky Store and Chili, £10.99 from Rakuten TV, and £16.99 from the Microsoft Store.

It comes as Sony's new Spider-Verse short film comes to YouTube. Released on the platform yesterday (March 27), The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is set in the world of 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he struggles to come to terms with his new responsibilities as Spider-Man as well as conflict between his parents at home.

The official synopsis continues: "In navigating those pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil."

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves Netflix on April 13. It is available to buy now on Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers.

