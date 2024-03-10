Sperm whale stranded off Service Club Park on Venice Beach, Florida: Here's what we know

Authorities were in Venice Sunday monitoring a sperm whale that beached itself on a sandbar off Service Club Park.

Scientists from Mote Marine Laboratory were assisted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Venice Police as they assessed the stranded animal.

Officials said the whale was first reported stuck on a sandbar about 150 yards from the beach and still alive.

Mote Marine Strandings Investigation Program Manager said the whale appeared thin and looked to be an adult whale, based on its size, which had earlier been estimated to be about 70 feet long.

Here’s what we know:

What happened with the beached whale at Venice Beach

Mote Marine Laboratory scientists said they got a call about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, March 10, a whale had been spotted beached about 150 yards out in the Gulf of Mexico.

Where is Service Club Park?

The whale is now stuck on a sandbar about 50 yards off the beach, near Service Club Park, which is about a half-mile north of the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier.

Who is assisting Mote Marine Laboratory with the beached whale in Venice?

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Venice Police, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are assisting with the beached whale.

What kind of whale is beached off Venice Beach?

Officials said the beached whale is a sperm whale estimated to be about 70 feet long.

Sperm whales in Florida

Sperm whales are endangered and the largest members of the toothed whale Family, Odontoceti, according to FWC. They are easily distinguishable by their massive heads.

Sperm whales are mostly dark gray with a white mouth interior and a triangle tail.

According to FWC, sperm whales are found in all major oceans in waters 600 feet over the continental slope. Females and subadults inhabit tropical and temperate waters. Adult males live in high-latitude regions and travel to lower latitudes in search of females for mating.

Why do whales beach themselves?

According to the Fish and Wildilfe Foundation of Florida's wildlifeflorida.org, there are around 2,000 strandings each year worldwide, with most resulting in the death of the animal. Beachings are rare enough that they are not a significant threat to any species. The beaching of a single, live animal is usually the result of sickness or injury. Bad weather, old age, navigation errors, and hunting too close to shore also contribute to beachings.

If you see an injured or stranded marine mammal, do not attempt to push them back into the water. Call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or the Southeast Region Stranding Network 877-WHALE HELP (1-877-942-5343).

