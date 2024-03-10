70-foot whale beached off of Venice near Service Club Park

Mote scientists and local law enforcement are assessing the condition of a whale beached off of Service Club Park in Venice. The type of whale has not yet been determined.

VENICE – Mote Marine Laboratory scientists, with the help of local law enforcement marine units, are attempting to treat a beached whale that was spotted Sunday on a sandbar off of Venice Beach.

According to city of Venice social media posts, the whale is on a sandbar about 50 yards off of Service Club Park, which is about a half-mile north of the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier.

The type of whale has not yet been determined. It is estimated to be about 70 feet long.

Marine patrol units with the Venice Police and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Mote.

People are urged to avoid that area of the beach to allow Mote scientists to conduct their assessments.

This is a developing story

