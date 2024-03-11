Sperm whale beached off Venice confirmed dead, officials to perform necropsy

Officials from the Mote Marine Laboratory and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association confirmed a beached sperm whale died around 3 a.m. Monday after it was spotted on Venice Beach Sunday.

Beachgoers first noticed the whale on a sandbar about 50 yards from the Service Club Park entrance, which has since been closed to the public. Social media posts from Venice officials stated they didn’t expect the whale to survive based on early assessments, and by Sunday night, its breathing was labored.

The whale, a male measuring around 44 feet long and 70,000 pounds, was immobile by early Monday morning and had drifted a few feet ahead of the sandbar where it was originally spotted. It’s now around 20 yards from the shore.

Officials confirmed the whale died of natural causes without a sedative, but the specific cause of death is still unknown.

Denise Boyd, an assistant research associate with the FWC Marine Mammal Program, said the whale likely beached itself because it was already dying. With no energy to swim, Boyd said the whale would’ve drowned if it were pushed back out to sea.

“If an animal beaches itself, it is almost always a clear indication that they’re in distress or they’re actually in the process of dying,” Boyd. “We did everything in our power to prevent any suffering, but this is just the natural process.”

Scientists and officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, NOAA, Mote, local law enforcement and other agencies are preparing to transport the whale onto the shore and perform a necropsy, which will allow researchers to determine more information about the whale. It’s a process that Laura Englebey, chief of NOAA’s southeast branch, said could take all day.

“It’s a very heavy, large whale, and it’s going to require some pretty heavy equipment and logistics,” Englebey said.

A still-growing crowd of around 50 spectators circled the roped-off section of Venice Beach to catch a glimpse of the whale: the first spotted in the southeast U.S. since 2008. Most were solemn when news of the whale’s death spread.

Suzie Schultz, a part-time Venice resident, arrived early at the beach hoping for a miraculous rescue. It’s unfortunate, she said, that this wouldn’t be the case.

The adult sperm whale that beached itself Sunday on a sandbar near Service Club Beach in Venice has died overnight. Scientists from several state and national agencies are preparing to perform a necropsy Monday, March 11, 2024.

“Just sad,” Shultz said. “Would’ve rather seen it swimming out there and blowing water out its blowhole.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

