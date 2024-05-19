Speech pathology, a library ahead for Academic All-State 2024 Northeast students

Charlie Driscoll

Dubuque Hempstead

ACT score: 36

Class rank: 2/383

College: Iowa State University

Major: Materials Science and Engineering

Charlie Driscoll

What challenges have shaped you, and how? The first couple years of doing cross country and track, it was miserable. I was in no way meant to be a runner. I had asthma and flat feet and vocal cord dysfunction and hadn't run distance before in my life. But as the weeks went on, I found myself being drawn to the atmosphere of the team and the people that I had met there. I've since become fantastic friends with several of the guys on the teams who were far faster and fitter than I, and it has genuinely changed my life. Because of those guys, I began to enjoy not only practices but social events in general. I found a reason to want to apply myself more to running, and so I did.

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE 2024: Top 10 statewide | Full list | Northwest | Northeast | Central | Southwest | Southeast

Kacie Fessler

West Fork

Class rank: 2/49

GPA: 3.938

College: North Iowa Area Community College, then Iowa State University or the University of Iowa

College major: Speech Pathology

Kacie Fessler

What are your life goals? My goal is to graduate with my AA from North Iowa Area Community College after next semester and transfer to a university. I plan to attend the University of Iowa or Iowa State, majoring in communication sciences and disorders and minor in finance. My dream is to become a speech pathologist. I knew this was a dream of mine when my family chose me to help my uncle with his speech after his stroke. This helped me find my true passion to help others. I want to be able to work in a private practice or school. I would love to work with anyone who needs help regardless of age because I want to reach as many people as I can.

My favorite place in Iowa: Kinnick Stadium.

Jessica Treinen

Waterloo Columbus Catholic

ACT score: 34

GPA: 4.098

College: University of Iowa

College major: Psychology

Jessica Treinen

What are your life goals? Ever since I was 12, I have wanted to be an attorney. My sixth-grade social studies class would hold debates, and the feeling of proving my point and winning the debate made me so happy. After one such debate, my teacher pulled me aside and asked me if I’d ever considered becoming a lawyer. From that day on, my mind was made. I like to stand up for people, and being in court gives me the chance to do just that. I also want to own a library. Ever since I was little I’ve had more books than my bookshelves could hold, and I want to be able to devote an entire room to making a cozy and organized home for my books. I would love to have a bay window to read in, and a big chair and a reading lamp for when it gets dark.

Lindee Rohne

Waverly-Shell Rock

ACT score: 35

GPA: 4.000

College: Iowa State University

College major: Advertising and Marketing

Lindee Rohne

What are your life goals? I want to work at a nonprofit organization as a promotions coordinator. I have always enjoyed public speaking, graphic design, writing, and photography, and a career in the marketing and advertising industry will allow me to use my hobbies in my everyday career. I am also passionate about living a life like Jesus: full of service and genuine love.

Best high school memory: My favorite high school memories are the small joys found in day-to-day high school life. As I look back upon my most cherished moments from the past four years, I remember morning Bible studies with my best friends, blasting music during lunch breaks at McDonald's, going for autumn walks during study halls, getting up at the crack of dawn to watch the sunrise before first period, sledding at midnight on snow days, and study sessions full of laughter that lasted way too late into the night.

Leah Ambrosy

Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic

ACT score: 33

GPA: 4.480

College: Creighton University

College major: Undecided

Leah Ambrosy

What are your life goals? My goal in life is to become a doctor. Helping people has been my dream ever since I was 3 years old, begging my parents to read me my favorite book: “Nurse Nancy.” I asked them to read it to me so many times that I ended up memorizing it. Anatomy became an interest of mine when I took the class my sophomore year and loved it. This prompted me to sign up for summer internships where I could explore which medical career would suit me. I watched physical therapists, nurses, physician’s assistants, and more, but my favorite people to observe were the doctors. I shadowed several doctors, and they showed me how rewarding a career as a doctor would be. The relationships they had with their patients inspired me, and I loved listening to how they tackled problems and helped their patients heal.

My day is not complete until I ... do my daily Duolingo.

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE 2024: Top 10 statewide | Full list | Northwest | Northeast | Central | Southwest | Southeast

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Register's Academic All-State 2024: Northeast region honorees