Special interests of the few will rule until majority of Floridians care enough to vote

Minority of registered voters rule

By now we should recognize what happens when the majority of adults don’t vote: A very limited group of special interests get politicians who will do what they want.

At the time of the 2022 election, Florida had more than 14.5 million registered voters: 4.6 million of those voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis, electing him to a second term.

The overwhelming majority of registered Floridians voted for someone else or didn’t vote.

As a result, a dedicated minority is dictating the laws and policies 100% of us have to live by. That has to change if we want our elected officials to pursue the actual will of the people.

Until it does, Florida will remain on Forbes’ list of worst states for families to live in who earn the state’s average salary or less.

The "Stay Woke" Votercade held a June 21, 2023, event at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Sarasota's Newtown neighborhood as part of a 15-city tour organized by the Florida NAACP. The Votercade was the idea of the Transformative Justice Coalition, a Washington, D.C.-based organization advocating for equal voting rights and other causes. Numerous local groups took part in the event, including the Manasota chapter of the Florida NAACP, the League of Women Voters and the Rainbow Plus Coalition.

It’s very likely that the individuals reading this letter vote. The problem is they don’t encourage those they know to gather information and cast a ballot. That, too, has to change if Florida is again going to be good for Floridians and not merely for developers and other special interests.

Kyle Quattlebaum, Sarasota

‘Medical freedom’ leads to inferior care

Three “medical freedom” advocates are seeking positions on the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board.

Medical freedom is an ideology that seeks to impose anti-science, anti-vaccine dogma on health professionals. Similar to book banning, this ideology harms the overall well-being of citizens.

For example, it could require doctors to treat COVID-19 with Ivermectin (a horse dewormer), bleach and UV light, while denying a patient modern medical procedure.

Google “medical freedom” to learn more about this ideology and its degenerative values.

The leader of the local medical freedom movement is disgraced Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump after he had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Flynn has previously called for privatizing SMH.

Michael Flynn, former President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, interacts with members of the audience after a speech to about 200 people in Venice on July 12, 2023. Flynn spoke at the Venice Community Center to the Republican Club of South Sarasota County.

If medical freedom gains traction on the SMH board, there will likely be an exodus of medical doctors from Sarasota County. And inferior health care will follow.

Robert Herickhoff, Nokomis

Let's work to protect children

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month – and in the serene landscapes of Sarasota, it's easy to overlook the harsh realities that many local children face behind closed doors.

Yet it's incumbent upon all of us to confront the stark truth that child abuse and neglect are pervasive issues that have far-reaching consequences.

Childhood trauma, particularly stemming from abuse and neglect, leaves deep and lasting scars. It's crucial to understand that trauma experienced during formative years can profoundly impact a child's physical, emotional and psychological development.

At All Star Children's Foundation, we recognize the urgent need to address childhood trauma head-on, and the need to do so by utilizing a holistic and collaborative approach. Child abuse is a community issue that demands a community response, and we have a collective responsibility to protect our most vulnerable children.

During Child Abuse Prevention Month, I urge each of you to join us in our mission. Educate yourself about the signs of abuse and neglect. Connect with local organizations to learn how you can make a difference, whether through volunteering, advocacy or financial support.

Together, we have the power to create a world where every child grows up free from fear and violence. Let us stand together as a community and say, "Not on our watch."

For more information, visit www.allstarchildren.org.

Denise Marzullo, CEO, All Star Children's Foundation, Sarasota

