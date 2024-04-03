Special counsel files response to judge's order in Trump documents case

Special counsel Jack Smith has filed his response to an order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that could have far-reaching implications in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case.

Judge Cannon last month asked attorneys for both Trump and the special counsel to submit proposed jury instructions on topics relating to Trump's motions to dismiss the case, specifically involving the Presidential Records Act.

Trump last year pleaded not guilty to all charges related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 9, 2024 in Rome, Ga. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, FILE)

The former president has denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

The trial is currently scheduled to get underway on May 20, but Judge Cannon is expected to delay that date following recent arguments from both sides.

