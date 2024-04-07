Sparker's Soapbox: Collier County’s political environment

This is the third of several articles in a “Be a More Informed Voter” series by Sandy Parker of Sparker's Soapbox that will appear in the Naples Daily News in the coming months.

In a previous column, I explained why informed voting in Florida requires an understanding of partisan and nonpartisan elections, the intricacies of closed primaries, and the need to register with a political party in a timely manner to participate in its closed primary.

Sparker's Soapbox

Being an informed voter also requires an understanding of your local political environment. Does one party always win your elections, or do people of both parties hold your elective offices? Are elections close, or are they decisively won?

In Collier County, Republicans dominate the local political environment.

Every one of our elected representatives to a partisan office, except for the president of the United States, is a Republican: every representative to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the Executive and Legislative branches of our state government, our five county commissioners, and our five county constitutional officers.

Sandy Parker

In fact, for decades, Collier County elections have been decisively won by Republicans.

The last time a Democrat won a general election in Collier County was over 40 years ago when Aubrey Rogers was elected sheriff, and Sam Colding was elected property appraiser in 1984. The last Democrat to be elected county commissioner was Mary-Francis Kruse in 1980.

Political parties even get involved in nonpartisan elections. In 2022, the Collier County Republican Executive Committee and its State Committeeman Francis “Alfie” Oakes endorsed three candidates for School Board, one for the Greater Naples Fire District Board, and one for Collier County judge.

All their endorsed candidates won.

Why is that the case?

For one thing, there are more of them. More than half — 53% — of the county's 259,000 voters are registered Republicans. Just 21% are Democrats, and 26% are registered as No-Party Affiliation or minor parties.

But it’s more than that. Republican candidates have generally raised more money than Democrats in races to represent Collier voters.

For example, Byron Donalds raised $5.2 million in his race for reelection to Congress in 2022, while Cyndi Banyai, his Democrat challenger, raised about $110 thousand. In 2020, he raised $3.2 million, while the same challenger raised $215 thousand.

In 2022, Chris Hall raised $145 thousand in his campaign for District 2 county commissioner. His opponent, Democrat Bebe Kanter, self-funded her campaign with a $45 thousand personal loan.

Not only are there significantly more registered Republicans, and not only have Republican candidates generally raised more money for their campaigns, but Republicans appear to do a better job of getting out the vote.

In 2022, 75% of Collier Republicans went to the polls, compared to 59% of Democrats and 50% of all others. In 2020, Republican turnout was 94%, compared to 91% of Democrats and 90% of all others. (Turnout is usually higher in presidential election years.)

In every contested partisan race on the 2022 general election ballot for Collier County voters — from the U.S. Senate to the County Commission — the Republican candidate got 70% of the vote or more. Incumbent State Representatives Bob Rommel and Lauren Melo didn't even have a challenger.

What It All Means

After seeing similar outcomes year after year, it's safe to predict that Republican candidates will likely decisively win Collier County’s general elections.

If that’s the case, the real contests take place in the Republican primaries in August. And since Florida is a closed primary state, only registered Republicans can vote in them.

The deadline to register or change party affiliation to vote in this year’s August primaries is July 22.

For more information, consider the Soapbox Primers about Collier County and Florida government at sparkers-soapbox.com or contact the Collier County Supervisor of Elections at colliervotes.gov.

Sandy Parker is the founder and publisher of Sparker’s Soapbox, whose mission is to encourage and facilitate informed voting in Collier County and throughout Florida. Learn more at sparkers-soapbox.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Sparker's Soapbox: Collier County’s political environment