Spain's Sánchez urges restraint following Iranian attack on Israel

A drone is launched in an undisclosed area in Iran as Iran launches dozens of drones toward Israel. Tasnim News Agancy/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called on all international leaders to show responsibility and restraint following the Iranian attack on Israel.

Madrid had "always condemned all forms of violence against the safety and wellbeing of innocent civilians and will continue to do so," he said in a post on X. Madrid has been a sharp critic of Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attacks.

Sánchez called for lessons to be learned from history and for diplomatic ways to be found to resolve conflict and avoid further escalation. Sánchez recently announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state. The Israeli government has categorically rejected a move of this kind.