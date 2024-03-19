SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch seen from Phoenix, Tucson night sky Monday. See it here

If you noticed a beaming string of light in the Arizona sky on Monday evening, you caught a glimpse of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX planned to launch another batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit Monday night. Star gazers in both the Phoenix and Tucson areas reported seeing the rocket on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Seeing Falcon 9 launch all the way in Tucson, AZ 😳@SpaceX pic.twitter.com/NHB4yzTx8M — 🚩ShellRenée🚩 (@ShellReneee) March 19, 2024

X users were able to watch the action live via SpaceX's account on X.

Falcon 9 successfully landed vertically on the droneship "Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean, less than 10 minutes after the launch. It was the 10th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon 9's upper stage was expected to continue hauling the 22 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. The satellites were expected to be deployed there about an hour after liftoff.

SpaceX rocket also carried satellites into orbit in Friday's launch

After two days of delays, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was finally able to launch Friday to deploy Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch took place at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, located about 100 miles from the Mets’ spring training facility in Florida.

Falcon 9, a reusable, two-stage rocket, has become integral to a variety of SpaceX. In February, the rocket helped launch an uncrewed lunar lander into orbit that eventually become the first privately-built craft to ever make it to the moon.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean pic.twitter.com/YIdEH1ta4m — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 19, 2024

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean pic.twitter.com/YIdEH1ta4m — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 19, 2024

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch spotted from Arizona on Monday