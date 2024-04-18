SpaceX launch again tonight: What to know about Starlink 6-52 liftoff from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day again! An evening SpaceX launch is planned tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force's Launch Complex 41 — just over 24 hours from Wednesday evening's SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX is targeting 6:40 p.m. EDT to launch another batch of Starlink satellites. These satellites, which will be launched inside a payload fairing on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, are part of SpaceX's Starlink internet service.

Thursday's Falcon 9 first stage will be landing out on a SpaceX drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. This will occur approximately 8½ minutes after liftoff. Central Florida is not expected to hear any sonic booms, which are heard when SpaceX brings the first stage back for a land touchdown.

