Southern California homeowner shaken after watching thieves ransack home on security camera

A homeowner from the Lakewood area of Los Angeles County is shaken after watching a pair of thieves ransack her home on her security camera.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, when the property owners — who do not want to be identified — were not home. The homeowners witnessed the burglars breaking into their house on the Ring app.

They called 911 immediately, but deputies were not able to reach the Lakewood Drive home in time to catch the suspects.

According to the homeowner, the burglars were inside the home for roughly four minutes and 30 seconds. The pair of suspects went to the upstairs bedroom and took multiple suitcases.

They went through the rest of the home and stole cash, jewelry, and a safe, the victim says.

Residents in the area close to the Lakewood Country Club say they’re concerned with the brazen nature of the crime.

“It’s absolutely insane to me that two people broke into this house in broad daylight,” a local resident named Ethan told KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff. “I just don’t understand that it would happen in a neighborhood like this. It’s a tight-knit community.”

The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating the burglary.

Security footage shoes one of two burglars looking into a Lakewood home when the occupants were not home. The victim says the thieves stole cash, jewelry and a safe before fleeing. The victim spoke with KTLA on April 27, 2024. (KTLA)

A suspect inside the property of a homeowner. The burglar broke a security device while walking through the home. The victim spoke with KTLA on April 27, 2024. (KTLA)

Security footage shows the two suspects fleeing the home through the front gate after stealing cash, jewelry, and a safe from the property. The victim spoke with KTLA on April 27, 2024. (KTLA)

Another homeowner, Belinda Labos, who lives close by, experienced a similar burglary in late February. The break-in also occurred during the morning hours. Labos says the thieves who ransacked her home weren’t deterred by her security system.

“They waved as if they were waving at a camera, and they were in and out really fast,” she said. “There wasn’t really activity downstairs. They opened one drawer, but they knew exactly where they were going.”

Both victims say the burglars were able to leave the property fast enough to evade authorities.

That same day, Labos said another break-in at a Norwalk home also took place, with two similar-looking suspects entering the property.

“Maybe they targeted an area where they know how long it takes for people to arrive?” Labos said. “I have four kids and the time of day that [the suspects] did it — my kids all have different schedules so at any time, one of them could’ve been home. That’s the most frightening thing.”

Labos said the thieves escaped with a variety of valuable items form her home, many of which were family heirlooms.

According to LASD, burglaries have increased by 311% since last year, while property crime has gone up by 2.6%.

Anyone with information on the burglaries can call the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station at 562-623-3500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.