MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in southeast Memphis.

Police say they responded to 3755 Ironwood Drive for a shooting at 4:48 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspect is not in custody, but is known by the victim. Police are investigating.

