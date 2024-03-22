South Milwaukee guaranteed at least one new face for District 2 alderperson after April 2

South Milwaukee has two seats per district and with one alderperson not running for District 2, the city is guaranteed at least one new face on the Common Council.

Ald. Ramon Navarro is not running again for his District 2 seat. Fellow incumbent Tim Backes is running, along with three newcomers – Michal Olechowski, Erin Seel and Scott Baitinger.

Residents can select up to two of these candidates when they go to the polls April 2. District 2 residents will vote at the Divine Mercy Gathering Room, 800 Marquette Ave.

Here’s what to know about each candidate including their background, experience and priorities for the city and the district.

Tim Backes (incumbent)

Tim Backes, incumbent candidate for South Milwaukee District 2 alderperson.

Incumbent Alderman Tim Backes said he is fortunate to have the support of many friends, family members, colleagues and community members.

“But my wife Katie deserves the biggest shout out of all. I have many passions and she encourages me to chase them all, supporting me every step of the way,” he said.

A high school teacher, Backes directs local and school theatre programs. He also coaches high school track and field. In local government he’s served on numerous advisory boards in addition to completing his first term as alderperson.

“Essentially, my entire life is public service,” he said.

A redirection on life leads incumbent alderman Tim Backes to public service

Life slowed for many in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and Backes said it was during this time he, like many, “had some significant epiphanies.”

“I wanted to do more to directly make a difference in my community,” he said. “I shifted into a career in education and also decided to run for office. I felt my combination of community involvement and knowledge, plus my relative youth and long-term investment in the community, made me a good candidate.”

Backes said he wanted to be a new and energetic face in the district, be proactive with communicating important news, and to be someone who could represent the growing number of young families in the city.

“I'm the only alderperson with public social media profiles to provide updates about what's happening within the city and blog at least once a month about what's happening at council meetings,” Backes said. “I'm by far the youngest person on the council, and the only one with young kids, meaning I represent a significant demographic in this city that often feels unheard.”

Backes highlights Sunrise Plaza, former Everbrite campus and Mary C. Nelson Arboretum as places of opportunity

If re-elected, Backes hopes to keep up the positive momentum in South Milwaukee.

“This city looks very different than it did 10, 20 years ago,” he said. “The common council needs to continue to keep an eye on how we can reshape our city for our long-term future and take advantage of every great opportunity that comes our way.”

One place that sticks out to focus on its future is the former Everbrite campus.

“This opportunity for substantial new lakefront development may never arise again,” Backes said.

He said there has also been some recent activity in terms of new tenant interest at the Sunrise Plaza shopping center.

“But right now, there is a massive ratio of parking to occupancy, and the entire property would benefit from a complete transformation in terms of scope and layout,” Backes said, adding that the current layout is not what many cities or property owners are looking for. “I think big, notable investment will only come with a total reimagining of what that property can look like and how it can function.”

One place he thinks deserves more attention is the Mary C. Nelson Arboretum on Drexel Boulevard.

“It’s a pleasant little park right next to South Milwaukee Little League that is well-maintained by our street department and is a calm location to sit and rest,” he said. “The library has had a couple events there, but it's widely unknown and there are plenty of opportunities for it to become more frequently used and featured in ways that engage the community.”

To reach Tim, his city email is tbackes@smwi.org or he can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/backesforsm and on Instagram @aldermanbackes.

Michal Olechowski

Michal Olechowski, candidate for South Milwaukee District 2 alderperson.

A South Milwaukee resident for over 15 years, Olechowski said it was the city’s use of tax incremental financing that got his attention to get more involved.

“Approximately four years ago, the city bought the property that is now the Bucyrus Club, and a significant part of that project was paid for using Tax Increment Financing. Although I understand the reasons behind TIF financing, I believe that public funds should not be utilized to finance private businesses,” Olechowski said.

Acknowledging that TIF is a “powerful tool that can drive economic growth and benefit communities,” Olechowski said its use must be fair and transparent with citizens.

“It is unacceptable for developers to strong-arm communities into offering tax incentives without clear and immediate benefits to the community,” he said, adding that if a TIF is used, clear benchmarks of success and consequences for failure are needed to hold developers accountable.

He wasn’t aware of the Bucyrus Club project early enough to provide input, but since that time he tries to attend nearly every council and plan commission meeting. He said his constant presence at meetings has “garnered the attention of several council members who have expressed their support for me to run for office.” He did not name those council members, however.

He could bring over 16 years of mechanical design engineering experience in the private sector leading projects of various scopes and budgets to the council.

“I am confident that my unique skill set, and experience will be an asset to the alderperson position, and I plan to bring my assertiveness and drive to this role,” Olechowski said.

Olechowski eyes Sunrise Plaza, former Everbrite property as opportunities in District 2

“District 2 is presented with a promising opportunity as the former Everbrite property is about to be put up for sale,” he said, highlighting the 29-acre property includes about 1,000 feet of Lake Michigan frontage “which is rare in Milwaukee County, particularly in South Milwaukee.”

“It is crucial that we market it appropriately, highlighting its potential, and not let it turn into a missed opportunity,” he said.

Sunrise Plaza is another area that has long been underutilized with Olechowski saying South Milwaukee has “an oversupply of retail space.”

“To address this problem, we need to focus on fostering and promoting new businesses to come to the city,” he said, adding it will be a joint effort by the city and private sector.

Olechowski said he wants to improve the development process in the city “by asking strategic and challenging questions” and maintaining a constructive and positive dialogue with developers to ensure projects are in the best interest of the community.

To learn more or contact Olechowski, visit MichalOlechowski.com.

Scott Baitinger

Scott Baitinger, candidate for South Milwaukee District 2 alderperson.

A newcomer to public office, Baitinger said he would bring a fresh perspective that is “unburdened by the politics and precedents that can sometimes stifle innovation in local government.”

His background as an innovation lead, marketer, and entrepreneur taught him to approach problems with a creative and results-oriented mindset.

“I hope to invigorate council discussions with new ideas and approaches, particularly in areas needing digital transformation or community engagement improvements,” he said.

He wanted to shout out former Mayor Erik Brooks as a supporter along with “many business owners in South Milwaukee.” He said it was the encouragement of community members, family and colleagues that led him to try his hand in local government.

“Witnessing areas within the community that could benefit from innovation and modernization also sparked my desire to apply my skills where they could have the most impact,” he said. “I will work to revitalize commercial areas and encourage the development of underutilized spaces. South Milwaukee has a lot of potential that I feel I can help maximize.”

Baitinger wants to further development in District 2

Baitinger wants to focus on furthering development in District 2 “while not losing sight of the importance of the downtown area.” He also highlighted the lakefront real estate opportunities in the district with the former Everbrite parcel, calling it “a unique opportunity to reimagine what that portion of the district and entire city looks like.”

For properties like Sunrise Plaza, Baitinger said the city needs to push the owner to improve and market the property.

“Or, list it for sale so that someone can actively attempt to improve it,” he added.

To reach Scott, you can email him at scottbaitinger@gmail.com.

Erin Seel

Erin Seel, candidate for South Milwaukee District 2 alderperson.

A near life-long resident of South Milwaukee, Seel grew up in District 3 near Blakewood Elementary and graduated from South Milwaukee High School and later UW-Oshkosh and Lakeland University.

“As a homeowner and resident, I am interested in the future of the community, the viability of the area, and the costs associated with such interests,” she said of why she is running for the District 2 seat. “I hope to help keep moving South Milwaukee forward.”

Seel, along with her husband, has been active in the community, volunteering for years on the Divine Mercy school board (where her son attended school) and the athletic board. She also volunteers with the Lions Club – something she has done since middle school when her father was a member.

“He and my husband are current Lions Club members where I continue to volunteer,” she said.

Seel wants to hear residents' thoughts to spur business investment

As for places like Sunrise Plaza that have only had some investment from private businesses, when asked what needs to happen to spur business investment, Seel said she wasn’t sure.

“I am not aware of any suggestions,” she said. “It would be nice if there (was) a place where kids could play or gather. Whether it is young kids and families or middle school and high schoolers. I would love to hear what others have proposed or think.”

For more information, Seel suggests people visit her Facebook page Erin for Alderperson.

