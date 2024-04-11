South Korea's liberal opposition wins absolute majority

Election winner and candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party in the Jeonju-B district Lee Sung-Yoon, celebrates at his election office in Jeonju, after his election victory was confirmed. -/YNA/dpa

South Korea's liberal opposition has won a landslide victory over the ruling party of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol in the country's parliamentary elections.

The opposition's success means a considerable weakening of the head of state in domestic politics.

After almost all votes were counted on Thursday, the Democratic Party (DP) of opposition leader Lee Jae Myung was able to strengthen its position as the largest single party in the 300-seat National Assembly.

The DP, together with its smaller sister party the Democratic Alliance of Korea, will hold 175 seats, giving it an absolute majority, according to South Korean broadcasters, citing the state election commission.

The ruling People's Power Party (PPP) and its satellite party garnered 108 seats. According to reports by national news agency Yonhap, PPP leader Han Dong Hoon announced his resignation over the result. He wanted to apologise to the citizens on behalf of his party, Han said in Seoul.

Yoon's conservatives suffered a severe defeat for the third time in a row in parliamentary elections in Asia's fourth largest economy. Yoon promised to reform state affairs.

More than 44.25 million citizens were eligible to cast their ballot in Wednesday's vote. According to preliminary figures from the state electoral commission, the turnout was 67%, the highest figure for parliamentary elections in 32 years.