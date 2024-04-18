South Jersey's cool, dreary spell to last through Thursday

The cloudy, dreary and unseasonably cool weather will continue throughout South Jersey on Thursday, April 18, with little letup in the immediate future.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

The dull conditions will persist throughout the entire day on Thursday, said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"It will be a drizzly, dreary day all day Thursday," Hoeflich said. "There won't be that much in terms of rainfall, but it will be overcast with a light mist all day.

"Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s."

The normal temperatures for this time of year is roughly 60 degrees, Hoeflich said.

The National Weather Service provided more detail in its morning weather outlook post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Dreary, raw and cool," read a portion of the weather service's post. "Temperatures in the 40s and 50s. periods of rain expected along the New Jersey coast, north New Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania."

South Jersey forecast

Overcast conditions will extend into Friday, Hoeflich said.

"For Friday, it looks relatively dry, but again, we might run into conditions of low clouds, which might produce drizzle," Hoeflich said. "If there's any rain, it will be late in the afternoon and overnight Friday."

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day forecast for South Jersey, Friday's highs should reach the low 60s. It will be generally cloudy throughout the day on Friday, with mild easterly winds at 10 mph.

"Things should dry out by Saturday," Hoeflich said. "It should be a rather nice day on Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s."

As of now, Sunday is shaping up to be a nice spring day as well, as it will be partly sunny in South Jersey, with temperatures seasonal, at around 62 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, a turbulent weather pattern will continue to settle over the Delaware Valley on Thursday, April 18.

