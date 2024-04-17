South Jersey forecast calls for early sun on Wednesday, but clouds, rain to move in later

South Jersey and a great portion of the Delaware Valley will have a sunny start on Wednesday, April 17, but conditions will soon become cloudy and rain is expected by the afternoon.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

The slight cooling trend will also continue on Wednesday for South Jersey, said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Wednesday is going to start off dry, but there will be some rain coming through in the afternoon and through the evening," Hoeflich said. "And there will be another round of rain overnight.

"Temperatures in South Jersey should hover in the upper 60s."

Hoeflich said the incoming storm should produce about a half an inch of rain.

Winds will not be a factor on Wednesday, as a mild southwesterly breeze will flow through the Delaware Valley.

The National Weather Service provided some more information in its morning weather alert post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Showers will gradually move into the region later this morning and become more widespread, particularly this afternoon and late this evening," read the National Weather Service's post. "A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, mainly late this evening."

South Jersey forecast

Gray conditions and the threat of rain will continue over the next few days, which will reduce temperatures.

"We dry out a bit on Thursday, but there will still be scattered showers throughout the day," Hoeflich said. "The highs in South Jersey on Thursday will be in the mid 50s."

According to the National Weather Service's seven-day forecast for South Jersey, Thursday will be overcast and slightly breezy, with rain expected to start during the morning rush hour.

Rain is also expected Friday afternoon. Winds will stay mild, and temperatures will rebound a bit to the low 60s on Friday.

The next chance for some sun is Saturday, when the National Weather Service forecasts a mostly sunny day with temperatures nearing 65 degrees.

