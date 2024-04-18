South Carolina teenager charged with murder following shooting, cops say

Months after a South Carolina man was shot and killed, a teenager was arrested on a murder charge, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to murder, 19-year-old Dorchester County resident Demetrius Dickerson was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a news release.

The charges stem from a Feb. 18 shooting on Brightwater Drive, according to the release. That’s in Holly Hill, near U.S. 176.

Following a confrontation, a 22-year-old Summerville man was shot and killed, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word about what led to the confrontation.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

Dickerson was taken into custody in Dorchester County early Wednesday, according to the release. He’s expected to extradited to Orangeburg County this week, where he’ll appear in court, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about how Dickerson was connected to the shooting and tracked down was not available. The members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest, according to the release.

“This has been an extensive investigation that has resulted in the arrest of our shooting suspect,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the release.