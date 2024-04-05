South Burlington was first rejected school budget up for revote. Here's the results.

South Burlington's school board is back to the drawing board once again. Voters did not approve the school budget on a second round of voting.

The April 4 election was a close one with 150 votes separating the two among the 3,004 votes cast. Ultimately, 1,577 voted not to approve the budget, while 1,427 voted to approve it.

This was the second school budget election for South Burlington residents, who were concerned with their education property taxes rising steeply this year as a result of education spending, changes to the education finance formula and the fair market value rising for homes in the area.

A sign on Shelburne Road at the entrance of Baldwin Avenue shows the way to the Orchard School polling station in South Burlington on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Here are the details on the South Burlington school budget votes for the 2024-25 school year so far:

March 5 vote: $71,192,891 school budget proposal. The amount was an increase of 13.8% from the current school year's spending and would have meant an estimated 23.5% increase to the property tax rate.

April 4 vote: $69,530,000 school budget. This amount was 11% higher than the current school year's budget. The property tax rate increase would have been around 14.5%.

Residents will now have a third election to approve the budget for next school year. As of April 5, no new date had been set yet. The new fiscal year starts July 1 and classes are expected to resume in late August. No doubt the school board will want to have the budget locked in before the school year begins.

This will be the third time in eight years South Burlington has gone to a third round of school budget voting, following elections in 2017 and 2020.

