South Brunswick police ID victims in two fatal crashes

South Brunswick police have identified the victims in two fatal crashes earlier this week.

At 5:56am Tuesday, officers were alerted to single-vehicle crash on Route 535 where they discovered Curtis Bryant III, 65, of South River, was driving a Nissan Maxima when he left the roadway and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jason Gassman at 732-329-4000 ext. 7432.

At 7:40am Tuesday, officers were alerted to another crash on Route 1 near Major Road where they discovered Lawrence Green, 38, of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, was riding a Honda motorcycle on the northbound shoulder and was struck by Chevy Malibu that was attempting to merge onto the Major Road off ramp.

This investigation is also still active and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. William Beard at 732-329-4000 ext. 7483.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: South Brunswick NJ police ID victims in two fatal crashes