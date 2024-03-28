South Bend area offers far-out events to watch and learn from solar eclipse. With free glasses.

People use special glasses to view the sun during the solar eclipse watch party at the downtown branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library in South Bend on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Can you dig this? How about exoplanets, solar beads, Sun Chips, folklore and lots of people gazing with adoration at the sky in groovy dark sunglasses?

If we’d missed the months of promotions about April 8, we’d think this is all a sci-fi hippie fest.

But, alas, the solar eclipse will finally put on its show — if the weather gods give us a break from any clouds. Several parks, libraries and universities will host events to help us safely see and learn about the 97% eclipse that’s expected in the South Bend area. Some will have experts and even specially equipped telescopes.

Several events will provide free eclipse watching sunglasses that meet the correct ISO standards to protect your eyes from permanent damage. You can’t look at the sun without them.

Starting April 1, a limited supply of free eclipse glasses will also be offered by the St. Joseph County Health Department, the county’s Emergency Management Agency and the city of South Bend.

They'll be available on a first come, first served basis at Howard Park in South Bend, the South Bend Police Department at 701 W. Sample St. and the county health department on the eighth and ninth floors of the County-City Building in downtown South Bend.

Smaller numbers will be available at South Bend’s Charles Black Recreation Center, Pinhook Park and Rum Village Park.

As The Tribune has reported, this solar phenomenon is much more than just a darkening of the sky. Though we aren’t in the path of totality where, 100 miles southward, it’ll be dark enough to see stars, here we can still look for things that aren’t normal.

Such as eerily sharp shadows, thanks to the less broad rays of the sun.

And like warm colors that will fade and cool colors that will become more brilliant in what’s known as the Purkinje Effect — that's why you’ll want to wear red or green and encourage others to do the same at the eclipse parties.

One easy trick you can do is poke a hole in cardboard and let the eclipsed sunlight shine through it. You will see a projection of the crescent-shaped sun on the ground.

Pay attention to critters, too, as they may be confused, thinking night was starting early.

So, if you miss this far-out flick in the sky, well, take it easy, man. Just hang around. The next showing — yeah, the next total solar eclipse here in the USA — will be Aug. 23, 2044.

But you don’t need to miss out. Here’s what the community is offering.

Events before the eclipse

∎ March 30: Eclipse 101 at the dunes: Learn more about what an eclipse is, safe viewing and what to expect at 10 a.m. CDT March 30 at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.

∎ March 31, April 7: The Sun Did It: Make a shiny solar memento in a craft program where you’ll also learn about solar energy. This is from 1 to 3 p.m. CDT March 31 and from 10 a.m. to noon CDT April at the Indiana Dunes State Park nature center in Chesterton.

∎ April 2: Eclipses in Outer Space: Lauren Weiss, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Notre Dame, will talk about how she seeks to discover exoplanets — that is, planets around other stars — through something called the “eclipse transit method.” Looking from Earth, she scopes out planets that block some of the light of their stars. Weiss will speak from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 2 in the auditorium at the St. Joseph County Public Library’s Community Learning Center, 305 S. Michigan St., South Bend.

∎ April 3: How Early Cultures Explained an Eclipse: Before scientific astronomy, people explained the solar eclipse using myths and folklore. Sociology and anthropology professor Jay VanderVeen will talk about these stories in a presentation from 2:30 to 4 p.m. April 3 in the University Grill at Indiana University South Bend. Also, physics and astronomy professor Henry Scott will talk about "eclipse fundamentals."

∎ April 5-7: Potato Creek State Park: Potato Creek, 25601 Indiana 4, North Liberty, will host the following activities at its nature center:

Create solar art prints at 2 p.m. April 5.

Make eclipse T-shirts at 11 a.m. April 6. Cost is $10. Registration is required with your name and T-shirt size at Jfiler@dnr.in.gov.

Kids ages 6 and older will learn about eclipses through a hands-on experiment at 2 p.m. April 6.

Hike along an illuminated trail as you learn cool facts about the sun, moon and Earth from 8 to 10 p.m. April 6. Bring flashlights.

Kids ages 4 and older will make suncatchers to learn about the eclipse at 10 a.m. April 7.

Design your own solar eclipse glasses and look at sunspots in the solar viewer anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. April 7.

Live eclipse viewing parties

Here are events to watch and interpret the eclipse as it happens on April 8:

∎ University of Notre Dame: The College of Science will lead a watch party from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on the Irish Green, at Angela Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue. Outdoors, there will be seven solar telescopes, a live eclipse feed showing totality across the path of the eclipse and brief demonstrations by physics students about solar eclipses. Complimentary eclipse glasses will be given out. Rain or shine, there will also be indoor viewing at the Regis Philbin Studio Theatre, inside the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, where you can watch a live feed of the eclipse and learn more about eclipses from Notre Dame experts.

∎ Indiana University South Bend: Lawn games, “Sun Chip” snacks and free solar eclipse glasses will be provided during activities from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on the lawn between Student Activity Center and Northside Hall. There will be at least one telescope set up with a "sun funnel" to provide a magnified, safe-to-view image projected onto a screen.

Ted Clingenpeel uses a box with a pinhole to view the sun during the solar eclipse watch party at the downtown branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library in South Bend on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

∎ St. Joseph County Public Library in downtown South Bend: A watch party will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the main library’s courtyard on Wayne Street. Free eclipse viewing glasses will be distributed. There will also be yard games, music and crafts.

∎ Potato Creek State Park: Create an eclipse bandana at 10 a.m. at the nature center but be prepared to get splashed with paint or bleach; cost is $4. Make solar bead bracelets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the beach. The park advises the best places to view the eclipse are the beach and the Orchard Shores picnic areas. The Whispering Winds picnic area is closed for construction.

∎ Elkhart Public Library: A limited number of free eclipse viewing glasses will be given out at the watch parties at these three branches: The Cleveland branch, 53715 County Road 1, will have snacks and activities from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The Dunlap branch, 58485 County Road 13, will have snacks, a photo backdrop and raffle from 2 to 4 p.m.; bring a lawn chair or blanket. The downtown branch, 300 S. Second St., will have science and eclipse-themed activities from 2 to 5 p.m. A live stream of NASA’s eclipse coverage will be available at each of these events for more expert insight and in case of cloudy weather.

∎ Elkhart Environmental Center: This watch party will run from 2 to 3 p.m. at the center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave., Elkhart. There will be themed snacks and music, and free eclipse watching glasses will be provided. Cost is $1. Registration is required in a link here in the text of this story online.

∎ LaPorte County Parks: Eclipse watching parties will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT at Luhr County Park, 3178 S. County Road 150 West, LaPorte, and at Creek Ridge County Park, 7943, W. County Road 400 North, Michigan City. Activities and snacks will be provided with help from the LaPorte County Public Library.

∎ Dr. T.K. Lawless County Park: There will be telescopes with solar filters to view the eclipse, along with a limited number of eclipse glasses, during this viewing party from about noon until the eclipse is over at the park, 15122 Monkey Run St., Vandalia.

∎ Eclipse on the beach: Gather at the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CDT where volunteers, the park’s friends group and naturalists will set up tents to sell stellar snacks, answer questions and guide you in safe eclipse viewing. Viewing glasses are now being sold at the nature center and park office for $3 per pair or four pairs for $10.

∎ Indiana Dunes National Park: The park’s West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary, will host a viewing party from noon to 3:30 p.m. CDT, featuring Junior Ranger Eclipse workbooks for the first 400 kids. There will be a very limited number of eclipse glasses, too (you’re encouraged to bring your own). The parks’ friends group is currently offering eclipse glasses at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. Indiana 49, Porter, for a $3 donation for one pair or $5 for two pairs.

Eclipse glasses

The Tribune will have a limited number of free eclipse glasses available for readers. Check southbendtribune.com beginning Monday, April 1 to learn how to obtain a pair.

