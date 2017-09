In the Penthouse Suite at the buzzy new Silo Hotel perched above the soon-to-open Zeitz MOCAA, even the bathtub comes with a view to die for. British architect Thomas Heatherwick designed the distinctive bubble windows that afford guests panoramic vistas of Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, and the city center. Owner Liz Biden imbued the interiors with her eclectic style that pairs opulent furniture and crystal chandeliers with contemporary South African art by the country’s most cutting-edge artists. theroyalportfolio.com ; From $5,759 per night