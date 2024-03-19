Son kills father with scissors at senior living complex, officials say. He’s sentenced

A man accused of fatally stabbing his father with a pair of scissors was sentenced to prison, California prosecutors say.

After pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in February, Jason Tyler Fernandes, 25, was given a 12-year prison sentence in the death of his father, Michael Fernandes, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a March 19 news release.

An attorney for Fernandes didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment March 19.

“The conviction and sentence in this case demonstrate the defendant’s remorse and willingness to accept responsibility for this senseless killing,” Supervising Senior Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana, who prosecuted the case, said in the release.

Fernandes is accused of forcing his way into his father’s Moorpark senior facility on March 9, 2023, after the pair got into an argument, prosecutors said.

“Witnesses saw Fernandes hit his father, before leaving the apartment covered in blood,” according to prosecutors.

Neighbors went to check on Michael Fernandes and saw he had a “stab wound from scissors” on his stomach, prosecutors said. He also had deep cuts on his head and face, according to prosecutors.

Michael Fernandes was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to prosecutors.

Shortly after the incident, prosecutors said Fernandes was arrested “in a nearby river bottom.”

“The victim’s death was an avoidable tragedy, and one for which today’s sentencing provides some measure of justice,” Orellana said.

Moorpark is about a 50-mile drive northwest of Los Angeles.

