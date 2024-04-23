Son of Dunkin’ worker has perfect response after car crashes into coffee shop

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A car crashed into a Dunkin’ in Rhode Island Tuesday morning, but it was the lighthearted reaction of a 15-year-old at the scene that has the internet talking.

Crews responded to the Dunkin’ location in Cranston around 6:30 a.m. and found the car entirely in the coffee shop.

Police said the driver had his learner’s permit and was learning how to drive. When he put the car in drive, instead of reverse, the passenger told him to hit the brake, according to police. However, he reportedly hit the gas and went through the front window into the counter.

Brian Haibom, 15, told Nexstar’s WPRI his mother was working inside the shop at the time and is glad she wasn’t injured.

“I’m happy she didn’t get hit. That would’ve not been good. I think they said it was a car malfunction,” Haibom said. “America doesn’t just run on Dunkin’, cars do too.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, video shared by a WPRI producer had been viewed over 3.5 million times.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Police said there were no signs the driver was impaired.

