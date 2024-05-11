Somerville man arrested for sending obscene material to child

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Somerville Police Department (SPD) says it has arrested a man for sending pornographic material to a minor.

SPD Sgt Aaron Anderson said the department arrested Isaac Stone Williams, of Somerville, on Friday and charged him with transmitting obscene material to a minor after a year-long investigation.

Anderson said in August of last year a juvenile went missing from their home. He said after officers arrived at the home, they began canvassing the area and eventually located the juvenile at Williams’ home and returned them to their father.

Authorities said, that later that night, the juvenile’s father reported to SPD that he had gone through his child’s phone and discovered Williams had sent pornographic images to the child.

Anderson said a warrant for Williams’ arrest was obtained earlier this week.

