To solve Iowa's workforce shortage, look to the criminal justice system

Iowa is facing a critical workforce shortage. With just 67 workers available for every 100 open jobs in our state, and a third of Iowan businesses reporting vacancies, lawmakers must act quickly to implement smart policy solutions.

To develop Iowa's workforce, help our businesses thrive, and ensure a prosperous future, we need to remove barriers to work and find creative ways to incentivize employment. Bipartisan legislation that nearly unanimously passed the Iowa House of Representatives last year would do just that. The bill, House File 349, would incentivize Iowans on probation to find and keep jobs by reducing their probation terms for every six months of verifiable employment or for the completion of various education and vocational training programs.

There are currently 28,000 Iowans on probation. Unfortunately, people on probation face a staggering unemployment rate, estimated to be about seven times the current national unemployment rate. If we can boost employment within this key population, we can begin to chip away at the workforce shortage.

Incentivizing education, vocational training, and employment would help put more Iowans in the workforce, giving employers a broader pool of talented job seekers to choose from. A full 85% of human resources professionals report that employees who have had contact with the justice system perform the same or better than those who have not. These employees also experience far less turnover than their counterparts, saving companies valuable time and money in the long run.

In 2018, when I was speaker of the House, Gov. Kim Reynolds' Future Ready Iowa Act passed the Legislature with unanimous support, establishing tax credits to incentivize businesses to engage in hiring people who have come in contact with the justice system.

Indeed, House File 349 builds upon those same goals and would strengthen the workforce by incentivizing training and education among underserved and marginalized communities.

If enacted, this legislation would do more than bolster the workforce — it would transform communities. The vast majority of people on probation are living in poverty. Employment and education incentives can help them gain independence and financial security, which would have wide-reaching ripple effects for their families and communities. And taxpayers would benefit if fewer people on probation were reliant on public assistance.

It would also improve public safety. Data shows that steady employment is one of the most effective tools for preventing recidivism. The Iowa Department of Corrections has done a stellar job reducing recidivism for three years in a row. By incentivizing employment, House File 349 could help reduce recidivism even more.

Probation credits, like those in House File 349, are safe, evidence-based tools to help formerly incarcerated men and women successfully return to their communities. They have already been proven to work in other states, such as South Carolina, which saw its probation success rate jump from 65% to 85% in the 11 years since it implemented similar probation credits.

Probation credits would also help return Iowa’s probation system to its original purpose, which is to support rehabilitation and keep people safe. By helping people find work and exit the justice system for good, law enforcement will have more time and resources to focus on genuine public safety threats.And by reducing the costs of keeping people on probation unnecessarily, the bill could save taxpayers $81 million over the next five years.

House File 349 rewards people who have taken accountability for their actions and are doing the right things to become productive and successful members of society. Once implemented, it will reduce recidivism, strengthen communities, and increase the tax base — benefitting all Iowans. That’s why it’s so important the Senate act now to get this bill across the finish line.

It’s rare that a piece of legislation so clearly benefits everyone in a state. I encourage the Iowa Senate to finish what the House started and pass House File 349.

Linda Upmeyer

Linda Upmeyer is a former speaker of the Iowa House.

